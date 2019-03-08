We'll do it our way says James Kaloczi as St Albans City head to Dartford

St Albans City's James Kaloczi. Picture: TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

James Kaloczi says St Albans City won't change their style just because they are away from the familiar surroundings of Clarence Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

City go to Dartford tonight (Tuesday) in their first away game of the new National League South season but the defender says they still want to play with a certain style.

"We're not going to change," insisted. "We're not going to start going away and hitting it long, we want to play attractive football from the back.

"We'll go there to win and control the game."

The visit to Princes Park will see them face a wounded home side, determined to put Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Wealdstone behind them.

Saints' manager Ian Allinson is also lucky for a response from his shot-shy squad after their opening day 0-0 draw with Chippenham Town, a match which saw them fail to register a single shot on goal.

He has Joe Howe available to him after the right back missed the game with the Blues due to a family holiday.

However, the boss is not in a rush to bring him straight in for his City debut.

"I don't feel like I have to make changes for the sake of it," said Allinson.

"We have to sit down and see what Dartford have done. We had a report from the game at Wealdstone.

"Dartford is never an easy place to go. they are very good at set-pieces and have some big players in terms of attacking the ball in the opponent's box.

"It's not an easy league but we have to create a few more scoring chances."

Follow @NPMetcalfe on Twitter for all the action from the game and keep an eye on the HertsAdSport website for a report, reaction and player ratings.