Disappointed Allinson says Dartford defeat is three points dropped for St Albans City
PUBLISHED: 12:24 14 January 2019
If the late defeat to Truro was one point dropped then St Albans City’s 3-2 loss at Dartford was three points dropped according to manager Ian Allinson.
Saints had twice come from behind as they sides turned round at Princes Park level at 2-2.
But after spurning a number of chances early in the second period, Saints were hit by another late sucker punch as smashed home an 88th-minute winner.
Allinson said: “We showed great character to come back twice and should have gone on and won the game.
“We’ve had two or three great chances in the first 15 minutes of the second half and their keeper has made some good saves with his feet to keep them in it.
“And then we went too long and tried to force it and we didn’t have to do that as we were in control.
“It allowed them back into the game and unfortunately we’ve give it away.
“I didn’t see then getting anything out of the game with 15 minutes to go but full credit to them, they stuck to their guns and the one chance they really got, he finished it really well.
“But it was a sloppy goal to give away from our point of view because we stopped competing for the final 20 minutes.
“I’ve come away disappointed because I didn’t think they were going to get anything out of it and if we’d come away with a draw I’d have been disappointed.”
Zane Banton got the first equaliser, sweeping in a David Moyo cross, while Sam Merson pounced for the second, taking a touch from a short-corner routine before rifling across goal and into the far corner.
City had tried something similar at Truro which had been blocked but although the boss was happy with that goal, he knows they must improve defensively again.
He said: “[The corner] is stuff we’ve worked on and it’s really pleasing to see them come off in games but we can’t keep doing that and giving lazy goals away.
“We’ve not defended well as a back four we are better than that.
“Going forward we were a threat and I’m really pleased with the attitude and effort of the players over the last four weeks but we’ve let ourselves down with the defending in the last two games, which is disappointing.”