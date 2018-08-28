Disappointed Allinson says Dartford defeat is three points dropped for St Albans City

Josh McLeod-Urquhart clears the danger. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2019

If the late defeat to Truro was one point dropped then St Albans City’s 3-2 loss at Dartford was three points dropped according to manager Ian Allinson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Clark gets up to meet the ball. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Michael Clark gets up to meet the ball. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Saints had twice come from behind as they sides turned round at Princes Park level at 2-2.

Tom Bender congratulates Zane Banton on his equaliser. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Tom Bender congratulates Zane Banton on his equaliser. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

But after spurning a number of chances early in the second period, Saints were hit by another late sucker punch as smashed home an 88th-minute winner.

The Dartford defence closes on Zane Banton. Picture: LEIGH PAGE The Dartford defence closes on Zane Banton. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Allinson said: “We showed great character to come back twice and should have gone on and won the game.

David Moyo wins an aeriel battle. Picture: LEIGH PAGE David Moyo wins an aeriel battle. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“We’ve had two or three great chances in the first 15 minutes of the second half and their keeper has made some good saves with his feet to keep them in it.

David Moyo tries to find a way through the Dartford defence. Picture: LEIGH PAGE David Moyo tries to find a way through the Dartford defence. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“And then we went too long and tried to force it and we didn’t have to do that as we were in control.

Michael Clark has a shot blocked. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Michael Clark has a shot blocked. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“It allowed them back into the game and unfortunately we’ve give it away.

Lewis Knight attacks the ball. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Lewis Knight attacks the ball. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“I didn’t see then getting anything out of the game with 15 minutes to go but full credit to them, they stuck to their guns and the one chance they really got, he finished it really well.

Michael Clark heads the ball clear. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Michael Clark heads the ball clear. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“But it was a sloppy goal to give away from our point of view because we stopped competing for the final 20 minutes.

Dean Snedker tips the ball round the post. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Dean Snedker tips the ball round the post. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“I’ve come away disappointed because I didn’t think they were going to get anything out of it and if we’d come away with a draw I’d have been disappointed.”

Lewis Knight heads clear. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Lewis Knight heads clear. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Zane Banton got the first equaliser, sweeping in a David Moyo cross, while Sam Merson pounced for the second, taking a touch from a short-corner routine before rifling across goal and into the far corner.

Zane Banton plays the ball into the Dartford box. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Zane Banton plays the ball into the Dartford box. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

City had tried something similar at Truro which had been blocked but although the boss was happy with that goal, he knows they must improve defensively again.

Tom Bender heads the ball toward the Dartford goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Tom Bender heads the ball toward the Dartford goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

He said: “[The corner] is stuff we’ve worked on and it’s really pleasing to see them come off in games but we can’t keep doing that and giving lazy goals away.

Dave Diedhiou heads the ball toward the Dartford goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Dave Diedhiou heads the ball toward the Dartford goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“We’ve not defended well as a back four we are better than that.

Sam Merson's strike is saved by the Dartford keeper. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Sam Merson's strike is saved by the Dartford keeper. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“Going forward we were a threat and I’m really pleased with the attitude and effort of the players over the last four weeks but we’ve let ourselves down with the defending in the last two games, which is disappointing.”