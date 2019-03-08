Clean sheets important but I do need to score more goals says St Albans City’s Solomon Sambou

Solomon Sambou would love more goals but the clean sheets are the most important thing right now. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2019

Solomon Sambou played down his two goals against Weston-super-Mare and said the clean sheet was the most pleasing aspect from St Albans City’s 2-0 win.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The midfielder believes it is the defensive side of the game rather than the goals for that will be crucial in getting a positive outcome to their National League South play-off chase.

He said: “The first and most important thing for us is the clean sheet.

“Everybody is looking for it and that’s two now and two wins in a row. We’ll take that.

“Right now we’re just grafting and trying to get as many wins as we can and see where that takes us.”

Sambou’s second-half brace took his tally for the season up to five and he admitted he could do with scoring more.

He said: “I need to try and shoot form outside the area more often.

“I don’t get the chance to get forward that often. I’m there to protect the back four but every now and then when I do get the chance to get forward I can hopefully get some goals.”