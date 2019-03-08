Changes in the offing for St Albans City following Billericay loss

Rhys Murrell-Williamson scored on his first start for St Albans City this season. Picture: TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ian Allinson has again hinted at changes to his squad after St Albans City fell to the bottom of the National League South table with a 3-2 defeat at Billericay Town.

It was a better performance from the Saints, certainly in an attacking sense, as Rhys Murrell-Williamson and Joe Iaciofano cancelled out strikes from Jake Robinson and an own goal from David Diedhiou.

But a second for Robinson four minutes from time earned the cash-rich Essex club all three points and left Saints still searching for a first win this term after six attempts.

And Allinson fears drastic decisions are on the horizon for his team.

He said: "We've got some really good footballers at this club but as a side we're not quite right.

"They are things I need to work on and as a club we have to work on it quick.

"We can't keep making excuses. We have to do something about it.

"It's a shame that if the personnel we've got here aren't good enough at the moment then we will have to look at changing some.

"I don't want to but we have to start winning games of football and we have to demand it from each other.

"We [as management] demand it from the players and they have to demand it from their team-mates.

"At the moment it's all nice and there's a good team spirit but we maybe need a few ugly players who are going to get to grips with one or two and demand a bit more."

The game itself was probably the best performance this year with plenty of character to twice come from a goal behind.

But while the attacking side finally looked like it was clicking, the defence, one of the shining lights so far in the gloom of this season, had an off day.

Allinson said: "We showed great character and that's the good thing. If we were going behind and not showing character I'd start to panic but we need to start winning games of football.

"We've got to keep some clean sheets but we've created loads of chances, probably the most we have all season, which is good.

"We have to be careful we don't put too much pressure on the players as they could fold and we want them to express themselves.

"But there are areas that we have to do better and one of those is defending.

"I'm disappointed with the goals we've give away. They were poor and we didn't defend well enough.

"The last goal was criminal with the way we've been bullied by their two centre-forwards."

Allinson was pleased though for winger Murrell-Williamson whose goal came after he was given a first start.

The boss said: "I was pleased for Rhys because he's sat on the sidelines and he has been frustrated but we know what he can do.

"He's repaid that and he was unlucky not to get another.

"His contribution was good but we expect that."