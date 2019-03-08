Advanced search

Summer deals leave boss Ian Allinson content as Saints open pre-season with win

PUBLISHED: 08:58 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 07 July 2019

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

Ian Allinson was a happy man after his new look St Albans City side got off to a winning start in pre-season.

Dave Diedhiou makes a tremendous last-ditch block for St Albans City at Haringey Borough in their first pre-season friendly of 2019. Picture: DAVE TAVENERDave Diedhiou makes a tremendous last-ditch block for St Albans City at Haringey Borough in their first pre-season friendly of 2019. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

Goals from Sam Merson and trialist Albert Adu were enough to give City a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Haringey Borough.

Saints fielded a total of 22 players, switching teams at half-time, 14 of which were making first appearances.

And it was an impressive showing against their Isthmian Premier Division hosts, with plenty of dynamism going forward, leaving the City boss pleased with his summer business.

New St Albans City signing Bobson Bawling has this goal ruled out for offside. Picture: DAVE TAVENERNew St Albans City signing Bobson Bawling has this goal ruled out for offside. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

He said: "Bobson Bawling and Darren Foxley really impressed us when we played them last year.

"There's a good bit of aggression about Darren and he's a good age at 21 and Bobson's only 23.

"Joe Iaciofano is one we've been looking at for the last eight weeks and we were able to get him over the line before the game.

Former Hungerford Town winger Darren Foxley has a shot saved as St Albans City won at Haringey Borough in a pre-season friendly. Picture: DAVE TAVENERFormer Hungerford Town winger Darren Foxley has a shot saved as St Albans City won at Haringey Borough in a pre-season friendly. Picture: DAVE TAVENER

"Then we've got Rhys Murrell-Williamson back.

"He's a good signing for us and we got Zane Banton to come back, he's working hard to recover from his broken leg.

"Taylor Miles has come in and given us a good energy and defensively Devante Stanley, who played right back in the first half, I quite like him.

Former City favourite Sam Corcoran is one of the trialists still being weighed up by Saints boss Ian Allinson. Picture: LEIGH PAGEFormer City favourite Sam Corcoran is one of the trialists still being weighed up by Saints boss Ian Allinson. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

"He's bright, he's sharp and he's impressed me in training."

Allinson believes the squad is knitting together nicely, despite only just getting together for the first time last week, and he is prepared to give the trialists every opportunity to shine.

He said: "We've seen some players there who've done well in training and it's only right that when we look at these players we give them an opportunity to show what they can do.

Former St Neots Town man Devante Stanley is another hoping to impress St Albans City on trial. Picture: CLAIRE HOWESFormer St Neots Town man Devante Stanley is another hoping to impress St Albans City on trial. Picture: CLAIRE HOWES

"We need to look at them over three or four games before we make a decision.

"Sam Corcoran is another we are looking at and it's something we can explore at this stage of the season.

"I'd rather be in a position like we are now where I have to cut the squad rather than having to bring players in.

"That's only the fourth time we've all been together and they've mingled really well as a group and that will only get better.

"Playing football and winning games breeds that bit of confidence, even if it is only pre-season."

