Christmas fixtures ask ‘a lot’ of non-league players says St Albans City manager Ian Allinson

Zane Banton in action against Eastbourne which started a run of four games in 11 days for St Albans City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson says playing games over the festive period “asks a lot” of his players.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Talk of a winter break or the reduction of the festive programme has long been a topic of conversation in the professional game.

But some of the same issues apply lower down the pyramid, with clubs sometimes facing even more difficult problems.

Allinson said: “We play on the 26th and the 29th so it’s difficult to train in between as we won’t have the training facilities, unless we train on the pitch, because they are closed.

“And the players do need to spend some time with their families.

“It will be a test over Christmas in terms of how they look after themselves and what they eat and drink.

“We do ask for a lot of commitment but we signed up to this and we know what it’s all about.”

Saints host Billericay Town on Saturday before the return at Hemel on New Year’s Day.