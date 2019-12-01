Advanced search

Passionate Chris Winton raring to go after passing St Albans City interview test

PUBLISHED: 06:24 04 December 2019

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson (left) with new assistant Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson (left) with new assistant Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

New St Albans City assistant manager Chris Winton admitted it had been a "no brainer" to make the switch from Walton Casuals to Clarence Park and is relishing working the players.

After parting company with Glen Alzapiedi, manager Ian Allinson had said he wanted to hear what any candidate for the role would bring to the club, who sit rock-bottom of the National League South.

"He wanted someone with a different energy in the dressing room and I think I bring that," said Winton.

"I'm a UEFA A-licensed coach by trade and I've got a real passion for the game which I hope transmits to the players.

"I just wanted to bring an idea of what we do with and without the football and show some heart and grit.

"It's only been a week and I've only made little tweaks but I can't wait to work with them even further.

"It's not just about x's and o's, you have to be able to connect with them as people. Hopefully I've started to do that."

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Boxmoor

Some of Boxmoor's period homes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Boxmoor

Some of Boxmoor's period homes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Passionate Chris Winton raring to go after passing St Albans City interview test

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson (left) with new assistant Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans Jewish people raise issue of anti-Semitism in hustings

St Albans Jewish people raised anti-Semitism at hustings. Picture: Hayley Posener

Wool-d you believe it? #StAlbansPostboxes return for Christmas!

St Albans Postboxes are back for another year with postbox toppers across the city.

WBBL: Oaklands Wolves have to learn how to stop the big guns says Anneke Schlueter

Anneke Schlueter in action for Oaklands Wolves against Leicester Riders. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

WATCH: Candidates go head to head in Hitchin and Harpenden General Election hustings

Bim Afolami, Sid Cordle, Jane Mainwaring, Sam Collins and Kay Tart at the Hitchin and Harpenden General Election hustings. Picture: Hitchin TV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists