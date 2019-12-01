Passionate Chris Winton raring to go after passing St Albans City interview test

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson (left) with new assistant Chris Winton. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

New St Albans City assistant manager Chris Winton admitted it had been a "no brainer" to make the switch from Walton Casuals to Clarence Park and is relishing working the players.

After parting company with Glen Alzapiedi, manager Ian Allinson had said he wanted to hear what any candidate for the role would bring to the club, who sit rock-bottom of the National League South.

"He wanted someone with a different energy in the dressing room and I think I bring that," said Winton.

"I'm a UEFA A-licensed coach by trade and I've got a real passion for the game which I hope transmits to the players.

"I just wanted to bring an idea of what we do with and without the football and show some heart and grit.

"It's only been a week and I've only made little tweaks but I can't wait to work with them even further.

"It's not just about x's and o's, you have to be able to connect with them as people. Hopefully I've started to do that."