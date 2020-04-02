Advanced search

Chris Winton living and breathing every minute of life as St Albans City assistant manager

PUBLISHED: 06:06 03 April 2020

Chris Winton says Ian Allinson has been a mentor to him since arriving at St Albans City. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Chris Winton says Ian Allinson has been a mentor to him since arriving at St Albans City. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

St Albans City assistant manager Chris Winton says his time at the club may have been short and filled with hardships at the wrong end of the National League South table but he is still thoroughly enjoying life.

His arrival at Clarence Park at the end of November brought his first experience of coaching at step two of the non-league pyramid but he has taken to the challenge with vigour.

“It’s been three months and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” said the former Walton Casuals coach.

“I live and breathe every minute of it and I want this club to go on and do very well.

“You want all your hard work to pay off on the pitch and it’s not always happened in games but we were in a good place as a group.

“It was pleasing to beat Braintree [before the season was suspended] as we’ve not always done that against the teams around us. We have beat the big boys though.

“But yeah, I love it. I love working with Ian and I love working with the rest of the staff and the players.”

How much the players enjoy his sessions should be asked of them, “I’m sure they’ll hammer me at some point,” he laughed, but his main goal on the training paddock is to get them enjoying their football while dragging every last drop out of them so that they can be the best versions of themselves.

He said: “We try and have sessions where they enjoy themselves and where they have a smile on their face.

“We want them to keep learning all the time and learn about the way we want to do things.

“They have took to it and we want to squeeze as much out of them as we can so they could be the best they could be.

“They have worked hard but I guess you’d have to ask them how they’ve felt things have gone.”

And he was full of praise for manager Ian Allinson, not just for giving him the job in the first place, but for the advice and knowledge he has passed across.

“He’s been like a mentor to me,” said Winton. “As a young coach coming to an environment like this it is always good to have someone of his experience and stature to bounce off and I’ve learned so much from him already.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity he has given me and wherever my career takes me I’d like to think he’d be a big influence.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mum goes viral after posting a video walking her pet tortoise

Jill's video pretending to walk her tortoise around St Albans has gone viral. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mum goes viral after posting a video walking her pet tortoise

Jill's video pretending to walk her tortoise around St Albans has gone viral. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Chris Winton living and breathing every minute of life as St Albans City assistant manager

Chris Winton says Ian Allinson has been a mentor to him since arriving at St Albans City. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

View new Hertfordshire art exhibition online during the cornonavirus lockdown

Permindar Kaur, Yellow Birds (2019), forms part of the Hertfordshire Open Exhibition, which can be viewed online at UH Arts and St Albans Museum + Gallery websites

‘Stay at home’ urges road safety charity amid coronavirus pandemic

An ambulance on an empty road. Picture: Supplied by IAM RoadSmart

Coronavirus champions: St Albans hospitality staff offer to help local farmers harvest crops

St Albans' pub and restaurant staff are offering to help pick local crops.
Drive 24