Chippenham Town offer cheaper travel to supporters to counter 'high' ticket prices at St Albans City

PUBLISHED: 11:08 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 06 July 2019

St Albans City drew at Chippenham Town in March during the two sides last meeting. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

St Albans City drew at Chippenham Town in March during the two sides last meeting. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Copyright - Leigh Page 2019

Chippenham Town are offering reduced coach travel for their game at St Albans City as a counter-balance to what they say is the "high cost of entry" to Clarence Park.

The decision to raise on the day ticket prices to £18 has fuelled emotion among St Albans supporters with some arguing for a boycott of home games in protest.

And now the Wiltshire-based Bluebirds, Saints' visitors for the opening National League South fixture of the season, have weighed in with an offer of cheaper travel for their own fans.

A statement on the club's website said: "The chairman and board of directors have decided to reduce the cost of travelling on the team coach for the St Albans match because of the high cost of entry so the cost will be £10 per person."

The Saints City Trust and Stand By Your Saints supporter groups are both against the rise but have also said "the club has opened a dialogue with supporters on this matter."

St Albans City drew at Chippenham Town in March during the two sides last meeting. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

