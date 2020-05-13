St Albans City historian looking for help to fill club’s memory-filled past

The St Albans City team photo from the 1970-71 season, one of those already on the Saints statistics website. Archant

A call has gone out to St Albans City fans and lovers of history – help us to fill our gaps and replace our photos.

It has come from club historian and match-day videographer and interviewer, Dave Tavener.

He helps populate and maintain the Saints statistics website, a treasure trove of facts, memories and photos from the life of the Clarence Park-based football club.

Life in lockdown has given him the time to produce reviews of the season, including the year spent in the top flight of non-league football, but it is the photo section that is occupying most of their time as they look to gather “a comprehensive selection of team photos from 1908”.

He said: “There are gaps and there are many that are of a poor quality but if you have any that have not been included, or know of someone who might, then we’d love to see them, either scans or the originals that we can return by post.

“Hopefully this will stimulate interest in the history.”

To view the website go to https://saintsstatistics.co.uk/