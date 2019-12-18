Potential fallout could affect St Albans City as winding-up petition against Bury dismissed

Bury FC have had a winding-up petition against them dismissed. Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Bury Football Club have had a winding-up petition against them dismissed by the High Court - and it is a ruling which may yet affect St Albans City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury FC have had a winding-up petition against them dismissed. Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA Bury FC have had a winding-up petition against them dismissed. Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA

The former league club were expelled from League One earlier this season after running up substantial debts.

Their future looked bleak when HMRC brought the petition against the Shakers but after news that a debt had been paid off, the motion was dismissed.

It came on the same day that fans eager to create a phoenix club revealed they have applied to join the North West Counties League, the equivalent of the Spartan South Midlands League.

As it stands Saints will be one of four teams to be relegated across both National League South and National League North.

However should Bury AFC be successfully admitted to the NWCL then the reorganisation of the leagues would more than likely see only three teams go down from step two.

The unknown variable for the moment remains Bury FC who having avoided liquidation, remain in existence.

There are moves afoot to wrestle ownership of the club and their Gigg Lane ground away from current owner Steve Dale by buisnessman Robert Benwell.

And if he is successful, the ownership of the ground would "play a major part when determining which level in the football pyramid the club will be initially placed" according to the 35-year-old.

The possibility then, based on previous precedents, would indicate Bury FC could apply for, and possibly be granted, admission to the National League, either in the Premier or North divisions.

In that case it would be as you were for Saints.

They currently sit bottom of the National League South table after Tuesday night's 3-3 draw with Oxford City, one point behind Hungerford Town and three adrift of Tonbridge Angels and safety.