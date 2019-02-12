Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ben Wyatt sets St Albans City record with fourth player of the month award

PUBLISHED: 17:03 06 March 2019

Ben Wyatt in action for St Albans City. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Ben Wyatt in action for St Albans City. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Ben Wyatt has set a new record for St Albans City after winning the player of the month award for a record fourth time in one season.

The midfielder had claimed the crown in August, September and October with this success eclipsing the three one by Peter Smith during the 2009-10 season.

He will be presented with the Harpenden Construction award prior to the game with Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday by Michael O’Shea, owner of The Courtyard Cafe in Hatfield Road, the February sponsor.

Most Read

189 pupils in St Albans left without any choice of secondary school

Seren Madoc did not get a place at any of her chosen secondary schools. Picture: Josie Madoc

St Albans woman searching for other witnesses after ‘vivid blue’ UFO sighting

Night sky with stars shot.

Harpenden man records footage of taxi driver telling him wheelchairs incur surcharge

Mike Joiner

New garden waste service launched in St Albans

St Albans district council is implementing a new garden waste scheme. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

Most Read

189 pupils in St Albans left without any choice of secondary school

Seren Madoc did not get a place at any of her chosen secondary schools. Picture: Josie Madoc

St Albans woman searching for other witnesses after ‘vivid blue’ UFO sighting

Night sky with stars shot.

Harpenden man records footage of taxi driver telling him wheelchairs incur surcharge

Mike Joiner

New garden waste service launched in St Albans

St Albans district council is implementing a new garden waste scheme. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Fly-tippers prosecuted for dumping waste in St Albans

The fly-tip at Waverly Road, St Albans. Picture: St Albans district council

Ben Wyatt sets St Albans City record with fourth player of the month award

Ben Wyatt in action for St Albans City. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Perfect tonic ahead of huge Belsize Park clash for Harps

Jack Pennell got the opening try for Harpenden against Hampstead. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Bishop’s Stortford get promotion despite Harpenden’s best efforts

David Falk in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Albans’ historic Easter bun soon on sale

The Alban Bun. Picture: St Albans Cathedral
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists