Ben Wyatt sets St Albans City record with fourth player of the month award
PUBLISHED: 17:03 06 March 2019
Archant
Ben Wyatt has set a new record for St Albans City after winning the player of the month award for a record fourth time in one season.
The midfielder had claimed the crown in August, September and October with this success eclipsing the three one by Peter Smith during the 2009-10 season.
He will be presented with the Harpenden Construction award prior to the game with Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday by Michael O’Shea, owner of The Courtyard Cafe in Hatfield Road, the February sponsor.