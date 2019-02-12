Ben Wyatt sets St Albans City record with fourth player of the month award

Ben Wyatt in action for St Albans City. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Ben Wyatt has set a new record for St Albans City after winning the player of the month award for a record fourth time in one season.

The midfielder had claimed the crown in August, September and October with this success eclipsing the three one by Peter Smith during the 2009-10 season.

He will be presented with the Harpenden Construction award prior to the game with Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday by Michael O’Shea, owner of The Courtyard Cafe in Hatfield Road, the February sponsor.