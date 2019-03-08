Herd impressed with Saints' summer business as he gets stuck into management role

Hertford Town manager Ben Herd in action for his new side against Colney Heath. Archant

Ben Herd is expecting St Albans City to show a different side this season having watched their summer business with interest.

Ben Herd in action for St Albans City. Picture: KARYN HADDON Ben Herd in action for St Albans City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The right-back left Clarence Park at the end of last season after 125 appearances for the club.

And even though he is now settled in as manager of Isthmian League Hertford Town, the 34-year-old is still keen to see how his boyhood club get on.

He said: "They've recruited well. They've obviously changed how they want to play as they seem to have gone for more pace.

"They've got Bobson Bawling and then Rhys Murrell-Williamson is back to give pace and width.

"And I like Taylor Miles. I'd have liked to have signed him down here but he will do quite well.

"They look like they want to attack more so good luck to them. We'll see how they get on."

His role at Hertingfordbury Park is his first foray into management although he admits it is not too dissimilar to the day job with his own Pro Performance Academy.

"It's difficult and it comes with challenges but it's enjoyable," he said.

"We've started from nothing and clubwise it was always going to be difficult because there's no money.

"But by and large the boys have bought into it. We train three nights a week, we're not having any games midweek as we just want to work on things.

"It's a bit of a process and it's frustrating at times but the bigger picture is where we started from and where we're are now.

"We're getting there."

He has a young side, the average age in the first half of the 1-0 loss to Colney Heath on Saturday was just 19, and he is finding the capture of players to be tough, even if there is a "realistic opportunity to play here".

One area he wants to improve is with an experienced face but he does have one player like that he could rely on - himself, if he can overcome the injury that ended his Saints career earlier than planned.

He said: "I had a good rest and I came back for the first game of pre-season but unfortunately I had to play 90 minutes.

"It done me in basically. This was my first game since so I'm a bit off the pace but 30 minutes won't hurt me.

"I feel ok in myself now and I just have to get up to speed."