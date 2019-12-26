Belief and desire driving St Albans City up the table according to Snedker and Banton

Desire and belief are the main reasons for St Albans City's rise back up the table according to two of their stars in the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Hemel Hempstead Town.

Zane Banton scored City's second at Clarence Park while Dean Snedker was in inspired form early on to keep Saints in the contest.

It took their upsurge in results to five without defeat and was their first back-to-back success of the season.

It also took them out of the relegation zone, a place according to Snedker they shouldn't even be near.

But in his head the good form is down to one thing.

He said: "It can be all different things and I'm sure everyone will have a different opinion but I think it's the desire of the lads.

"We knew the position we were in and we all decided that it wasn't us and we needed to start getting results.

"That's now five unbeaten and a run like that doesn't happen for a team at the bottom of the league.

"That just proves we don't belong there.

Goalscorer Banton says he can also feel the belief surging through the squad.

He said: "We've gone through spells where we've been low on confidence but we've been saying to each other there's no way we are getting relegated.

"That's what we believe. We believe we're too good for that but that counts for nothing if you don't stick together.

"And we've grafted. We've worked hard and given a bit more and it's shown."

And while the trajectory is moving them away from danger, the goalkeeper has eyes even further up the table.

"We're optimistic we'll stay up but I don't want to stop there," said Snedker, "I don't want to settle for just that.

"I want to push on and get into the play-offs."