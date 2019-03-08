Advanced search

One out and one in at St Albans as Stevenage youngster replaces Murrell-Williamson

PUBLISHED: 11:44 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 19 September 2019

Rhys Murrell-Williamson has scored two goals this season for St Albans City including one against Wealdstone. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Rhys Murrell-Williamson has scored two goals this season for St Albans City including one against Wealdstone. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

Ian Allinson says it was a "big decision" to release Rhys Murrell-Williamson from St Albans City but has replaced him with the loan signing of Andronicos Georgiou from Stevenage

Andronicos Georgiou in action for Stevenage in the League Two match against Cambridge United in September 2018. Picture: DANNY LOOAndronicos Georgiou in action for Stevenage in the League Two match against Cambridge United in September 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

The winger returned to Clarence Park in the summer but despite scoring two goals this year, he is the first to pay for Saints' struggling start to their National League South campaign.

Georgiou, who can play out wide or as a forward, has made three first-team appearances for the League Two side and spent the latter part of last season at Kings Langely where he scored four goals in 16 appearances.

And the City boss is happy with the capture of the Boro youngster, a player he tried to bring in last year.

He said: "It was a big decision [to release Rhys] but we have got to look at what cover we have in other areas.

"We have got Zane Banton to come back in and now we have Andronicos.

"He did well when he was at Kings Langley and when the opportunity came up we couldn't pass it up again.

"Zane is training really well and is further on than we thought. The only thing he is missing is match practice and we don't have the facilities to do that."

Both players are available for selection ahead of Saturday's now-vital FA Cup tie at home to Isthmian Premier League Worthing and they should be joined by the other walking wounded at the club, Joe Howe, Scott Shulton and Solomon Nwabuokei.

Most Read

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Most Read

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hundreds visit Harpenden venues for Southdown Festival 2019

The Grove School Fete attracted more than 500 people with music from both children�s and adult choirs, craft stalls, a bouncy castle, a fire engine, face painting and an ice cream van. It was part of the second annual Southdown Festival in Harpenden. Picture: Instagram @annahornephoto

One out and one in at St Albans as Stevenage youngster replaces Murrell-Williamson

Rhys Murrell-Williamson has scored two goals this season for St Albans City including one against Wealdstone. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans pupils to join in with climate change school strikes

The Clock Tower, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

Sarries will raise their own game to meet the challenges of improved rivals says Lotte

Lotte Clapp in action for Saracens during the Tyrrells Premier 15s game against Firwood Waterloo. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists