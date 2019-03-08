One out and one in at St Albans as Stevenage youngster replaces Murrell-Williamson

Rhys Murrell-Williamson has scored two goals this season for St Albans City including one against Wealdstone. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

Ian Allinson says it was a "big decision" to release Rhys Murrell-Williamson from St Albans City but has replaced him with the loan signing of Andronicos Georgiou from Stevenage

Andronicos Georgiou in action for Stevenage in the League Two match against Cambridge United in September 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO Andronicos Georgiou in action for Stevenage in the League Two match against Cambridge United in September 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

The winger returned to Clarence Park in the summer but despite scoring two goals this year, he is the first to pay for Saints' struggling start to their National League South campaign.

Georgiou, who can play out wide or as a forward, has made three first-team appearances for the League Two side and spent the latter part of last season at Kings Langely where he scored four goals in 16 appearances.

And the City boss is happy with the capture of the Boro youngster, a player he tried to bring in last year.

He said: "It was a big decision [to release Rhys] but we have got to look at what cover we have in other areas.

"We have got Zane Banton to come back in and now we have Andronicos.

"He did well when he was at Kings Langley and when the opportunity came up we couldn't pass it up again.

"Zane is training really well and is further on than we thought. The only thing he is missing is match practice and we don't have the facilities to do that."

Both players are available for selection ahead of Saturday's now-vital FA Cup tie at home to Isthmian Premier League Worthing and they should be joined by the other walking wounded at the club, Joe Howe, Scott Shulton and Solomon Nwabuokei.