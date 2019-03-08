Allinson wants 'professional' win over Worthing to kick start St Albans City's season

James Kaloczi was singled out for praise by St Albans City manager Ian Allinson after their win at Worthing.

Ian Allinson said it was imperative that St Albans City disposed of Worthing and advanced in the FA Cup and wants the 3-1 replay win to be the kick-start for improved fortunes.

St Albans City's Dean Snedker was denied what would have been a deserved clean sheet after a late Worthing goal in the FA Cup replay.

First-half goals from David Noble, Joe Iaciofano and Solomon Nwabuokei sent City through to a meeting with Weymouth in the third qualifying round, earning the club £6,750 with a guarantee of at least £3,750 more to come.

But it was a visibly much-more relaxed boss that faced the media afterwards, relieved no doubt to have avoided the potential banana skin.

"We need to be in the FA Cup, we don't want to be out of the competition at this stage," he said.

"First and foremost the finances are fantastic for the club but we all want to be in the first round proper.

"That's what we're trying to do. It will be tough at Weymouth, we understand that and we have to go there and get a positive result.

"Hopefully this will kick start our season, because we haven't got going yet, and hopefully the players will start believing in themselves a bit more than they have in the last few weeks."

He was delighted with the manner of the performance too, highlighting the way in which they saw off the Isthmian League Premier Division Mackerel Men.

He said: "They were looking for a quick start and they nearly got it. They had a couple of half-chances and they've hit the post.

"But once we settled down and started to pass the ball, which is what I wanted to do on Saturday, we looked quite comfortable.

"We got the goals at good times and didn't really have to go at it in the second half. It was more about being professional and seeing the game out.

"We didn't do that on Saturday and that pleased me more than anything although I'm bitterly disappointed to concede a goal as late as that.

"Dean [Snedker] kept us in this tie on Saturday and it would have been nice for him to get a clean sheet."

There was also praise for James Kaloczi after an exemplary performance by the centre-back.

His loose back-pass in injury time on Saturday had led to the Worthing equaliser that forced the replay but the City boss was delighted not only with the 24-year-old's efforts but also his mental discipline.

He said: "He's been around this league a long time but he's still a young lad. Sometimes when you're put under those situations you can fold.

"I spoke to James at length on Monday and before the game to see if he wanted to play and he was desperate to.

"We spoke about how he's got to play the game and once his confidence comes back, so will his performances.

"The two centre-halves were outstanding as were the whole back four."