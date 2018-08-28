Furious Ian Allinson slams St Albans City’s lack of penetration against Weymouth

Ian Allinson, manager of St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Ian Allinson slammed his players as St Albans City meekly exited the FA Trophy with a 2-0 loss at home to Weymouth.

Saints had been held to a draw on the south coast on Saturday but after a stirring second-half performance at the Wessex Stadium, confidence was high that they could finish the job.

However, the replay didn’t even come close to reaching that expectation.

Allinson said: “We never really imposed ourselves in terms of getting hold of the game. We never really got bodies into the box.

“We had a couple of half chances but we never looked like scoring a goal.

“I just felt we lacked some penetration again.

“We probably got what we deserved over the two games, even though I was disappointed we didn’t come away with the win on Saturday.

“But tonight wasn’t good enough and it’s disappointing because I’ve put a lot of faith in some of these players and again we seem to hit a brick wall.

“We didn’t have to change too much so the personnel was very similar to what we had Saturday but we didn’t impose ourselves tonight.

“We had a lot of possession but we played in front of them and didn’t go in and really hurt them.

“We never got in amongst them and we never made their keeper make a save even though we got into good positions.

“Our end product wasn’t good enough.”

Goals from Ben Thomson and Ryan Glover were enough at Clarence Park and although Saints had the majority of possession, there was very little in the way of chances created.

That has been the case over the current bad run as the once prolific side have suddenly found goals and even shots on target at a premium.

And with City heading the wrong way down the National South table, a relegation battle looms if they cannot change that and fast

Their first chance is on Saturday with a trip to Truro City.

Allinson said: “Earlier on we were scoring goals for fun but we were also conceding for fun. We tried to stop that but it’s gone too far the other way.

“First and foremost though we’re going to have to start winning some battles.

“We’re very pretty on the eye and we play some lovely football but there’s no penetration and there’s no desire to grab the games by the scruff of the neck at the moment.

“We got some lovely balls out wide to Khale Da Costa and he’s got some great crosses in but we’ve got nobody trying to break their necks to score a goal.

“We need to win every game. I don’t go into any game even looking for a draw. I expect to win every game and I want us to win every game.

“[Truro] have changed some personnel and improved the side.

“It’s going to be a tough game and if we haven’t got the ability to go out and have a fight and win the game, we are going to be in trouble.”