Loan rangers and St Albans City squad draw praise for attitude from boss Ian Allinson

PUBLISHED: 06:47 23 December 2019

Frankie Musonda has drawn praise from St Albans City manager Ian Allinson for his attitutde since arriving on loan from Luton Town. Picture: JIM STANDEN

The determined attitude of the St Albans City squad could help turn their poor home form round says manager Ian Allinson.

Jamie Fielding has impressed since joining St Albans City on loan from Stevenage. Picture: JIM STANDENJamie Fielding has impressed since joining St Albans City on loan from Stevenage. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Saturday's win at Weymouth was their third away from home in 10 games, with three draws adding to a decent record.

They have only won one at Clarence Park though in an equal number of matches, losing six of them but the boss is happy that the squad he now has at his disposal are ready for the fight against relegation.

"It's going to be a long second half of the season, we know that, but I like the changing room," he said.

"Michael Clark coming back in has given us a bit more strength and the two boys we've got from Luton and Stevenage, Frankie Musonda and Jamie Fielding, have been outstanding.

"Their attitude and commitment to the cause and the way they have gone about their business is a credit to their clubs."

