‘Big decision’ to replace Dean Snedker with Michael Johnson admits St Albans City boss Ian Allinson
PUBLISHED: 15:25 15 October 2020
Ian Allinson admitted it was a “big decision” to replace Dean Snedker with Michael Johnson as the St Albans City goalkeeper.
Snedker was considered by many supporters to be City’s player of the year in what was a difficult season at the wrong end of the National League South table.
And when the Saints boss realised that the former Hitchin Town stopper was available, it led to much pondering.
“It was a decision I thought about over a two or three-week period and I spoke to a lot of people,” Allinson revealed.
“At this stage of his career Michael is probably a little bit further ahead of where Dean is.
“But as I’ve said all along, Dean’s shot-stopping is probably second to none. He was the reason we were third from bottom last season and not bottom.
“Some of the saves he made were outstanding.
“That was a big decision to make and at the moment it seems we have got it right.
“The way Michael communicates with his back four and the rest of the team has been a major part in how we have set up and how we have defended.
“We hold our line a lot higher than we did before but there is a long way to go.”
