Ian Allinson looking for new assistant Chris Winton to bring 'a real energy' to St Albans City

PUBLISHED: 11:01 24 November 2019

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

St Albans City have appointed Chris Winton to replace Glen Alzapiedi as assistant manager.

The Bedfordshire native, who has held similar roles at Kings Langley and more recently Walton Casuals, accepted the role on Friday afternoon and met up with the squad ahead of their FA Trophy defeat to Welling United.

City manager Ian Allinson said: "Chris was highly recommended to me and I felt I needed a fresh voice and fresh ideas.

"That was hard because we have worked hard together and I have enjoyed Glen's company but some times we have to change things around to get a reaction from players.

"The fact the Oxford game has now been called off on Tuesday is good as he can now have two good sessions with the players.

"He's got a real energy about him and he wants the players to play with a real energy and keep the ball.

"If you look at his record he's been at clubs where it is hard to compete week in and week out."

