St Albans City's own Dad's Army add vital ingredient in victory over Maidstone

David Noble was in fine form again as St Albans City beat Maidstone United. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

Age is but a number according to St Albans City manager Ian Allinson - after a starring show for some of the elders of the parish in the 1-0 win over Maidstone United.

As has been the case in plenty of games recently 37-year-old David Noble was purring like a vintage Rolls Royce in the middle of the park, ably-assisted by Scott Shulton, a mere pup in comparison at just shy of his 30th birthday, while 40-year-old Jefferson Louis led the line like a man of half his years.

And Allinson says the combined knowledge of the trio was vital to his side's victory.

He said: "It's just that little bit of experience and you saw Scott Shulton had great legs and great energy and David just kept picking things up and getting us playing and into wide areas.

"It was a bit of a battle for Jefferson but he is a bit of a battering ram and he led the line really well.

"It was generally a difficult game. It wasn't a pretty game, it wasn't for the purists but we dug deep and battled and that is something we "haven't done enough of this year."