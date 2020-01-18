Advanced search

St Albans City's own Dad's Army add vital ingredient in victory over Maidstone

PUBLISHED: 06:34 19 January 2020

David Noble was in fine form again as St Albans City beat Maidstone United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

David Noble was in fine form again as St Albans City beat Maidstone United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

Age is but a number according to St Albans City manager Ian Allinson - after a starring show for some of the elders of the parish in the 1-0 win over Maidstone United.

As has been the case in plenty of games recently 37-year-old David Noble was purring like a vintage Rolls Royce in the middle of the park, ably-assisted by Scott Shulton, a mere pup in comparison at just shy of his 30th birthday, while 40-year-old Jefferson Louis led the line like a man of half his years.

And Allinson says the combined knowledge of the trio was vital to his side's victory.

He said: "It's just that little bit of experience and you saw Scott Shulton had great legs and great energy and David just kept picking things up and getting us playing and into wide areas.

"It was a bit of a battle for Jefferson but he is a bit of a battering ram and he led the line really well.

"It was generally a difficult game. It wasn't a pretty game, it wasn't for the purists but we dug deep and battled and that is something we "haven't done enough of this year."

Related articles

Most Read

Woman found dead in St Albans

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Singer George Ezra won’t be ‘riding shotgun’ after passing driving test in St Albans

Hertfordshire singer/songwriter George Ezra passed his driving test first time at St Albans test centre. Picture: Annalisa Communications

Secret world of gang culture in St Albans

Gangs have been gathering after dark in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: Matt Adams

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Death of woman in St Albans ‘unexplained but not suspicious’

Police were called after a woman's body was found in St Albans, and are not treating the death as suspicious. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Woman found dead in St Albans

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Singer George Ezra won’t be ‘riding shotgun’ after passing driving test in St Albans

Hertfordshire singer/songwriter George Ezra passed his driving test first time at St Albans test centre. Picture: Annalisa Communications

Secret world of gang culture in St Albans

Gangs have been gathering after dark in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: Matt Adams

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Death of woman in St Albans ‘unexplained but not suspicious’

Police were called after a woman's body was found in St Albans, and are not treating the death as suspicious. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans City’s own Dad’s Army add vital ingredient in victory over Maidstone

David Noble was in fine form again as St Albans City beat Maidstone United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Victory over Maidstone brings praise after the bashing for St Albans City defenders

James Kaloczi returned to the heart of the St Albans City defence in the win over Maidstone United. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City grab vital win over Maidstone United to aid relegation fight

St Albans City took on Maidstone United in the National League South at Clarence Park.

Red Parrott Ltd

Public Notice

It’s OK To Say: Self-care should be our focus for the year ahead

Stacey Turner, founder of the It's OK To Say campaign.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists