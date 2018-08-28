Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Boss looking for assurances from owners as City look to get promotion chase on track

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 December 2018

Ian Allinson, manager of St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ian Allinson, manager of St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Ian Allinson has been seeking assurances from the club’s owners about their expectations for the remainder of St Albans City’s National League South season.

Former Leyton Orient defender Michael Clark has signed for St Albans City. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTOFormer Leyton Orient defender Michael Clark has signed for St Albans City. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The manager has admitted he may need to delve into the transfer market to bolster his side’s push for promotion from the National League South and, with the budget at Clarence Park tight to start with, early exits from the FA Cup and FA Trophy deprived Saints of considerable prize money.

But Allinson is still confident Saints can manufacture a positive season.

He said: “Going out of the FA Trophy and FA Cup so early means it’s important I sit down with the owners to see where we are and their expectations for the rest of the season.

“We’re not in a poor position in the league. We know we need to stop the goals going in and get back to firing them in and we need to climb the table as quickly as we can.

“There are 15 or 16 teams who still feel they’ve got an opportunity to get in the top seven and we have to be one of those clubs.

“We’ve got to still keep believing in what we want to do.

“We’re not a million miles away but the consistency hasn’t been good enough this season.”

More news stories

Harpenden MP faces backlash online and in-person after announcing he would support Brexit deal

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon & georgia barrow
Bim Afolami addressing a Harpenden meeting on Brexit, with Cllr Mary Maynard to his left.

Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has faced backlash at public meetings and online after saying he would back Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

Yesterday, 15:24 Laura Bill
Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

A knitted pillar box cover promoting a charity fundraising event has been torched by arsonists.

Terminally ill St Albans mum is gifted dream wedding organised in 36 hours to beat prognosis

Yesterday, 14:25 Franki Berry
Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography

A terminally ill mother’s dream wedding was pulled together in just 36 hours after she was given only two weeks to live.

St Albans man charged with criminal damage to a vehicle

Yesterday, 13:30 Fraser Whieldon
Camp Road in St Albans, where the Mercedes window was smashed. Picture: Google.

A St Albans man has been charged with criminal damage to a vehicle.

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

London Colney woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Driver charged after seriously injuring cyclist in St Albans

St Albans Magistrates' Court.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide