Boss looking for assurances from owners as City look to get promotion chase on track

Ian Allinson has been seeking assurances from the club’s owners about their expectations for the remainder of St Albans City’s National League South season.

The manager has admitted he may need to delve into the transfer market to bolster his side’s push for promotion from the National League South and, with the budget at Clarence Park tight to start with, early exits from the FA Cup and FA Trophy deprived Saints of considerable prize money.

But Allinson is still confident Saints can manufacture a positive season.

He said: “Going out of the FA Trophy and FA Cup so early means it’s important I sit down with the owners to see where we are and their expectations for the rest of the season.

“We’re not in a poor position in the league. We know we need to stop the goals going in and get back to firing them in and we need to climb the table as quickly as we can.

“There are 15 or 16 teams who still feel they’ve got an opportunity to get in the top seven and we have to be one of those clubs.

“We’ve got to still keep believing in what we want to do.

“We’re not a million miles away but the consistency hasn’t been good enough this season.”