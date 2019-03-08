Allinson left to ponder what next for St Albans City after unacceptable loss to Weymouth

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ian Allinson says St Albans City's 4-1 defeat to Weymouth was "not acceptable" despite being pleased with some aspects of the game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An open contest from the off almost saw City go into the half-time break level after Joe Iaciofano cancelled out a Yemi Odubade opener for the Terras.

But a strike from Andreas Robinson and then second-half goals from Shaun Hobson and Jake McCarthy consigned Saints to another defeat and left the City boss scratching his head for a solution and wondering whether now is the time to make radical changes.

"It puts me in a position where I have to look at doing things [differently]," admitted Allinson. "But we have to make sure that if we are going to change personnel we are going to have to bring in people who will improve us.

"We can't accept performances like that, even if was totally poor, it ended up poor because it finished 4-1.

"I look at everything from our fitness levels to our ability on the ball and our ability to retain the ball at the minute isn't good.

"We give it away too cheaply and we don't win it back quick enough.

"Are we too open and to expansive? The personnel we have are very good footballers but we have to get the mix right.

"And if we can't bring the right players in or changes performances then we may have to change mindsets.

"We do need to do something slightly different because to lose 4-1 isn't acceptable."

The openness of the contest was something that greatly disappointing the St Albans chief.

Both sides had plenty of chances and Dean Snedker needed to be on his toes plenty for the home team.

He said: "It was the full-backs making runs in behind us. We didn't track people well enough, we didn't stay with their runners and they caused us problems.

"We'd spoke about it before the game but if you don't pick people up you're always going to be susceptible to the breakaway.

"We came back well after the first, got the equaliser and with the slope in the second half we could get at them.

"But before we knew where we are, it was 2-1 and we had to chase the game. We're not great at chasing the game at the moment.

"It's getting too open and spaces are being left. That is causing us problems.

"For 15 minutes in the second half we were on top, dominating the ball and keeping hold of it but then we gave a poor third goal away and that stung us.

"We made some substitutions to get some life back into the team but by the time we've done that the game had gone.

"We didn't play with the same momentum as we'd done for the first hour and that was disappointing.

The performance wasn't as poor as the result is but there are areas we have to improve in and that has been the case since the beginning of the season."