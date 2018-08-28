Allinson hoping to turn positive signs against Wealdstone into start of Saints’ climb up the table

Sam Merson ran himself into the ground on an impressive return to the starting line-up for St Albans City against Wealdstone. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Ian Allinson hopes St Albans City’s 0-0 draw with Wealdstone is the start of their recovery.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saints lasted tasted victory on October 30 when Welling United were defeated 2-0 at Clarence Park and the stalemate with the Stones made it seven games ago.

However, there were signs in the second half, after another poor first-half showing, that perhaps Saints were starting to find their groove again.

Allinson said: “The most pleasing thing is we kept a clean sheet. That’s a bonus from where we’ve been.

“It allowed us to keep nice and compact although I don’t think we played very well for the first 45 minutes.

“We really didn’t have any passion about our game and our link-up play wasn’t good enough.

“We just asked them at half-time to be brave on the ball and take a few more chances and try and express themselves.

“I felt we got that in the second half and I’m disappointed we didn’t come away with the three points.

“We had three great chances in the second half and we could have quite easily come away with a victory.

“Overall we’ve got to start again somewhere and this could be it. We’ve got another break next week which isn’t ideal but then we go into a really hectic Christmas period.

“That’s going to be a tough period for the squad. We need to try and bring one or two additional players in to make us stronger.”

One frustration at times for the sizeable crowd was the lack of shooting opportunities that were taken.

But the City boss believes that his goal-shy team have the ability to improve.

“They just need a little bit of confidence at times,” he said. “It’s choosing and picking the right option for the team.

“Certainly second half we got in behind them and got into some good positions but we tried to play little one-twos and walk it in.

“They are the little things we need to go away and work on.

“We’ve got to make sure the midfield players are scoring more goals than they are and the forwards need to get back on track.

“We’ve lost our top scorer now but Sam Merson scored 20-odd goals last year and David Moyo did it with Hemel.

“We’ve got to keep creating chances and if we do that, I’m sure those two will come to the table.”