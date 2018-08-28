Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Allinson hoping to turn positive signs against Wealdstone into start of Saints’ climb up the table

PUBLISHED: 19:59 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:04 08 December 2018

Sam Merson ran himself into the ground on an impressive return to the starting line-up for St Albans City against Wealdstone. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Sam Merson ran himself into the ground on an impressive return to the starting line-up for St Albans City against Wealdstone. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Ian Allinson hopes St Albans City’s 0-0 draw with Wealdstone is the start of their recovery.

Saints lasted tasted victory on October 30 when Welling United were defeated 2-0 at Clarence Park and the stalemate with the Stones made it seven games ago.

However, there were signs in the second half, after another poor first-half showing, that perhaps Saints were starting to find their groove again.

Allinson said: “The most pleasing thing is we kept a clean sheet. That’s a bonus from where we’ve been.

“It allowed us to keep nice and compact although I don’t think we played very well for the first 45 minutes.

“We really didn’t have any passion about our game and our link-up play wasn’t good enough.

“We just asked them at half-time to be brave on the ball and take a few more chances and try and express themselves.

“I felt we got that in the second half and I’m disappointed we didn’t come away with the three points.

“We had three great chances in the second half and we could have quite easily come away with a victory.

“Overall we’ve got to start again somewhere and this could be it. We’ve got another break next week which isn’t ideal but then we go into a really hectic Christmas period.

“That’s going to be a tough period for the squad. We need to try and bring one or two additional players in to make us stronger.”

One frustration at times for the sizeable crowd was the lack of shooting opportunities that were taken.

But the City boss believes that his goal-shy team have the ability to improve.

“They just need a little bit of confidence at times,” he said. “It’s choosing and picking the right option for the team.

“Certainly second half we got in behind them and got into some good positions but we tried to play little one-twos and walk it in.

“They are the little things we need to go away and work on.

“We’ve got to make sure the midfield players are scoring more goals than they are and the forwards need to get back on track.

“We’ve lost our top scorer now but Sam Merson scored 20-odd goals last year and David Moyo did it with Hemel.

“We’ve got to keep creating chances and if we do that, I’m sure those two will come to the table.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

More than a quarter of St Albans district pubs shut between 2001 and 2018, data shows

12:00 Fraser Whieldon
CAMRA demonstration outside The Camp pub, which closed in 2015. Picture: Kevin Lines.

More than a quarter of the pubs in St Albans district have shut since 2001, new data has shown.

Retiring charity CEO thanks St Albans community

09:00 Laura Bill
Tony Ferrier, the retiring CEO of Emmaus St Albans. Picture: Emmaus

A retiring chief executive thanked the community for helping him to turn homelessness charity Emmaus Hertfordshire around.

Radlett man jailed for life for attempted murder

Yesterday, 16:13 Fraser Whieldon
Frank Brinkley.

A Radlett man has been sentenced to life in prison for the attempted murder of his ex.

Updated Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

Yesterday, 16:06 Geraldine Scott
Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

Terminally ill St Albans mum is gifted dream wedding organised in 36 hours to beat prognosis

Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography

Chef Tom Kerridge to bring food festival to St Albans

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide