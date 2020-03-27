St Albans City players making the best of a difficult situation says boss Ian Allinson

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson says his players are coping with lockdown but they just want to get back to playing football.

Like the rest of the country they have been confined to their homes as per government advice and have been sending video messages to the Saints’ supporters in the meantime.

And they are still trying to maintain a level of fitness, needed for when football returns.

Allinson said: “We’ve asked them to use their one day exercise to keep themselves fit but it some have got partners or families. They make want to use that exercise as a walk.

“I’ve spoke to a few of the players this week and Tom Bender kindly did a very good thing for the supporters.

“I thought that came across really well and we’ve asked a few more to do something similar although some aren’t so certain [in front of the camera].

“I think they just want to get the season done.”

In his video Bender, who reached his 200th City appearance in the win against Braintree Town days before the league was suspended, focused on the struggle some might be facing, including himself, when it comes to mental health.

“I know this is a difficult time at the moment with no football but I’m sure we can all agree that this is for the best and everybody’s health comes first.

“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks we’ll and we can get the football season back up and running and I can see you all the bar and have a catch-up over a beer.

“Recently I’ve opened up to Ian and some of my team-mates about my struggles with mental health and with what is going on at the moment it’s going to be a testing time and even more so for those with mental-health issues.

“I’m fortunate to have my fiance and my two children around me to keep me spirits up and keep me on my toes.

“But if you can reach out and look after each other, please do it. You never know what they are going through and it could make their day.”