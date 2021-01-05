St Albans City Youth U14 Orient top of the table in Watford Friendly League

Published: 7:10 AM January 5, 2021

St Albans City Youth U14 Orient entered the new year at the top of the Watford Friendly League Red Division.

The squad sit five points clear of Berkhamsted Raiders Red with the young Saints remaining unbeaten in their nine league matches played so far.

And there have been some good performances and results, the latest being a 6-0 success over AC Finchley West, thanks to a hat-trick from Luca Lepley and one each for Jonah Howego, Bertie Postema and Thomas Boca-Mapp.

Other notable results included a 6-1 win against Omonia Green and a 5-2 victory away to Alexandra Park South.

The scorers of the 11 goals in those matches alone were Tijan Gerber and Ed Purple, who both bagged three each, Lepley who chipped in with another two, and singles from Alex Hails, Ollie Jay and Oscar Noble.

In the same division Harvesters North sit sixth with two wins and a draw from their five fixtures.

The league has now been suspended in the wake of the latest government restrictions.