St Albans City Youth thank sponsors ahead of golden anniversary season

Published: 6:00 AM February 27, 2021

As St Albans City Youth get set for their long-awaited return to football, they have sent out a heart-felt thank you to their many sponsors.

The government's roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions said organised grassroots sport could resume on March 29. allowing the club's 86 teams and over 1,200 players to get back to playing the game they love in what is their 50th anniversary season.

But commercial manager Steve Mann said help from grants and sponsors during the lockdowns and periods of inactivity has been invaluable.

ASPAR are one of the sponsors that have been thanked by St Albans City Youth Football Club. - Credit: ST ALBANS CITY YOUTH FC

He said: "Fundraising events such as the annual golf day, quiz night and the summer tournaments were all cancelled leading to many thousands of pounds in lost revenue.

"In order to remain on a sound financial footing the club received much needed and hugely appreciated grant funding from the [likes of] the National League Trust and Herts Community Foundation, as well as the Peter Harrison Foundation to help to help the inclusive squads.

"In addition, we would like to express our huge gratitude to our partners whose support and financial assistance we simply could not have done without.

Marshall Volkswagen are one of the sponsors that have been thanked by St Albans City Youth Football Club. - Credit: ST ALBANS CITY YOUTH FC

"Key members of the St Albans business community; ASPAR Pharmaceuticals, Marshal VW, St Albans , MENSPIRE Salons and Little Fishes Swimming Club all made huge contributions to the Club which allowed us to navigate 2020 and to be stronger than ever as we enter 2021 and the next 50 years."