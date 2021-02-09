St Albans City Youth remember more Dutch masters in 2002
- Credit: STACYFC
St Albans City Youth are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and with current games cancelled indefinitely, we are continuing our look back at past events - sticking with the Dutch tour in 2002.
While the U17 and U18s were in Amsterdam, the U16s were in Breda for the ninth Jeka International Tournament.
Their first game pitted them against the host club and Jason Blythe's goal secured a 1-0 win.
It was the same score in game two, James Harvey scoring against Bournemouth-based Broadstone, and again in the third outing, Jack Welsh netting the winner against Danish club Frem.
Their final group game was against Jeka's first team with Troye Pienaar and Kevin Hearne rescuing a 2-2 draw after they had been 2-0 down.
Day two started against Midjjur, another Danish side, and City stormed to a 4-0 victory courtesy of a double from Kevin Hearne and singles from Harvey and Matt Hanson.
Another game against Broadstone ended in another 1-0 win, Jack Walsh the scorer, and meant the young Saints were declared joint winners with Frem.
