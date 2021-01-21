Five-star shows from St Albans City Youth in pre-lockdown Herts Girls Partnership League games
- Credit: STACYFC
A look at some of the final few games played by St Albans City Youth prior to the latest government lockdown sees the younger girls' teams enjoy some good results.
Playing in the Herts Girls Partnership League, the U8 North and Jessica Barrett in particular had a great day at home to Garston Leopards.
She scored five while Olivia Carr bagged two and Anna Dibbs one.
Phoebe Allen also scored five for the U8 Orient in a home derby against Harpenden Colts Wildcats. Madeline Latham scored one before setting up Grace Taylor for another and Josefine Henriksen was on target too while captain Sophie Ashcroft was impressive throughout.
Cecilia Turton Rys scored two and Frankie Burgess one for the U9 Wildcats at Chipperfield Corinthians while the U9 Central had Lola Mackintosh (two), Isabella Habbouchi and Jess Kutcher as scorers against Chorleywood Common Leopards.
The U10 Central were away at Ruislip Rangers with Daisy Oaten getting a great goal and Nell McKinstry throwing herself at everything.
Captain for the day Amelia Cook, who was playing her last game for the club, had an excellent game playing on both wings.
And there was a hat-trick from Lucy Leonard and one for skipper Isabella Marriott for the U10 Romans at home to Watford Ladies Hornets.