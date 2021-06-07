St Albans City Youth team up with Verulam Golf Club to push community engagement

Published: 8:00 AM June 7, 2021

St Albans City Youth Football Club have partnered with Verulam Golf Club to help with community projects. - Credit: ST ALBANS CITY YOUTH FC

St Albans City Youth Football Club have joined forces with the birthplace of the Ryder Cup - Verulam Golf Club.

The club, once home of Samuel Ryder, has been looking to engage with the St Albans community to help improve access to physical activity and mental well-being.

The new arrangement is for an initial two years.

Paul Keen, general manager of Verulam Golf Club, said: "We have been searching for meaningful and effective ways to make positive and lasting impacts on the welfare of the very communities that we are privileged to be located at the heart of.

"After extensive research we felt that the most effective vehicle to deliver on that goal would be to support the incredible programme of projects that St Albans City Youth deliver."

City Youth commercial manager Steve Mann said: "I would like to thank Paul and Verulam Golf Club for their incredible support and generosity. I know that they share our vision and values and with this incredible financial support, delivering on those goals becomes more achievable.”

The season may now be over but there were some good performances from City Youth teams in the last few weeks of the campaign.

In the West Herts Youth League the U18 East enjoyed a good second half to win 4-1 against Abbots Youth. Brad Sanders equalised before Jarl Quesada-Thorn, Myles Donkin and Gowthman Selvarajah sealed the success.

Goals from Owen Wiseman (two), Ryan Solly and Anashe Sithole saw the U17 South win 4-3 against Croxley Green while the U16 West beat Kings Langley by the odd goal five, Finn Geoghegan (two) and Dylan Laird their scorers.

Both the U15 Orient and U15 Central scored eight, the former beating Wheathampstead Wanderers Pumas 8-1 and the latter 8-0 against Berkhamsted Raiders.

Matthew Penfold (four), Jensen Dean (three) and Declan Wilkinson got the goals for the Orient while for the Central it was Aaron Lota (three), Oliver Taylor (two), Rafael Hickson (two) and Ben Blessing.

The U13 Orient were the top-scorers though with an amazing 10-1 victory at Hemel Hempstead Town.

Eight came in the second half with four goals from Oscar Pawley leading the way. Samuel Philpot hit three and there were two for Morgan Francis and a single from Michael Wadsworth.