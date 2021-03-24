St Albans City Youth teams ready to be unleashed from lockdown

Published: 10:39 AM March 24, 2021

St Albans City Youth's many teams are ready and raring to go for the return of grassroots sport.

There will be still be some limitations as teams and clubs follow the government's late-produced guidance. Among those things that will be off the menu is changing facilities, except for those with a disability, and parents, and players when not in action, are asked to keep to social-distancing measures.

However, the over-riding emotion is one of joy as over three months without playing of any kind is brought to an end.

One team looking to continue their progress this season is the U10 South.

They have played a lot of friendlies during the start-stop campaign as their Hertfordshire Development League fell in and out of postponement.

But that hasn't stopped them having plenty of exciting matches with plenty of goals.

Evan Love has led the way in terms of goals scored for the team but Toby Thompson, Toby Russ and Elijah Bailey have also scored.

Regular goalkeeper Zac Johnson even found the back of the net once after being given the chance to play in an outfield position in a match against St Albans Titans.

Jacob Newman has shared goalkeeping duties with Johnson while there has been more-than-able support elsewhere from Hugo Perez Landgrove, Rory Saunders and Toby Sumner.

Alex Gow and Tom Greatorex have also been among those picking up man of the match awards.

The South have also played plenty of inter-club fixtures over the year so far, locking horns with the likes of the U10 North, U10 Lions and U11 Central.

Their first league back will be against Bengeo Tigers Bengals on April 11 at Highfield Park.