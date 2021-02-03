Memories of Dutch trip return as St Albans City Youth begin 50th anniversary year

Published: 6:00 AM February 3, 2021

Chris Seeby (left), seen in action for St Albans City, was one of the scorers for St Albans City Youth U17s on a tour of the Netherlands in 2002. - Credit: BOB WALKLEY

Thoughts may be turning towards the 50th anniversary of St Albans City Youth but that is also bringing back plenty of memories - including a trip to the Netherlands in 2002.

The U18 North, U18 South and U17s were at DCG Amsterdam to play in the Tulip Trophy.

The group stage saw two 0-0 draws for the South against FC Kloten of Switzerland and Scotland's Dalmore Boys Club, as well as a 2-0 victory over Rhenania Bottrop of Germany, courtesy of a double from Ollie Franks, erase memories of a defeat to the host club.

The North suffered two losses, 2-1 to Strathendrick from Scotland and 3-0 to VPV Pumeerstejin of the home country, but they recovered to draw 0-0 with FC Rotmonten from Switzerland and beat TSV Morsdorf of Germany with goals from Ben Griffin, Ollie Clegg, Alex Free and Ian Parsons.

The pair met in a play-off game for ninth place and it needed penalties to settle, the North eventually winning 3-2. Parsons, Clegg and Graham Brougham were successful from the spot for them as was Jamie Parsons and Greg Deacon for the South.

The U17s survived their coach breaking down in Dover but despite a late arrival they opened with a 4-0 win over SC Regensburg of Germany.

Nathan Maycock, Chris Bergin, David Hill and Iain Turkentine got the goals in that game and Maycock scored again in the next match, a 4-1 victory over FC Rotmonten from Switzerland, Chris Seeby (two) and Allister Collins the other scorers.

Their completed day one a third win this one 3-0 against EDO from the Netherlands, Bergin, Collins and Jermaine Davey on target.

Those victories ensured passage to the semi-final and they rounded off their group early on two with a 0-0 draw with Alphense Boys from the Netherlands.

Dalmore Boys were the opponents in the last four and despite a goal from Collins, the Scots proved too much, winning 3-1.

But the tournament finished on a positive note as successful penalties from Bergin, Collins, Seeby and Jake Attwood against the home club meant Saints finished third.