Big wins and fine performances for St Albans City Youth in the West Herts Youth League

Published: 1:29 PM December 27, 2020

St Albans City Youth Football Club had some good wins in the West Herts Youth League. - Credit: STACYFC

St Albans City Youth had their teams in action earlier this month with a number of fine performances in the West Herts Youth League.

There were two excellent results in the U14s, with the Central just edging the West for the best one.

That was thanks to a stunning second-half at home to Wheathampstead Wanderers Sharks which saw them rattle in eight goals on their way to a 9-1 success. Jack Reeves got a hat-trick while there were doubles for Dean Bladon, Roarke Silcox and Jasper Button.

The West still had a great win though, beating Bovingdon Junior Thunder 7-0. Harry Gaines and Finlay Murphy got the braces here with singles for Thomas Kirby, Matthew Gosling and Josh Ladyman.

The U13s too had some good victories. The Orient ran riot in a 7-1 win over Croxley Green Black, Morgan Francis with a superb hat-trick and one each for Adam Lorman, Oscar Pawley, Michael Wadsworth and Archie Leggat-Martin, while the South beat 5-0 at Berkhamsted Raiders Black.

Jacob Thomas and Ciaran Ryan got two each and Alex Poole scored one.

The Central's win was much closer as they triumphed 4-3 against Hemel Aces Tigers. Two goals from Harry Nsubuga and one each from Cian Stylianoui and Harry Bottomley saw them come from behind to snatch all three points.

The West meanwhile drew 1-1 at Wheathampstead Wanderers Pumas with Tom Crowther the scorer.

The U18 East won 5-1 at home to Gadeside Rangers Black with two each for Anton Sahota and Gout Selvarajah plus one for Adam Pendell while Sam Beasley scored as the U18 Orient drew 1-1 at Wheathampstead Wanderers Sharks.

The U17 South also scored five, beating Sun Sports Blue 5-2 with two goals from Charlie Moore and singles from Ryan Solly, Aidan Williams and Jake Leach.

The U15 Central raced into ta 4-1 half-time lead at Harpenden Colts Spitfires before surviving a fightback after the break to win 5-3. The goal scorers were Aaron Lota (two), Jonathan Harris (two) and one for Ben Blessing.

The U14 South had a convincing 5-0 home win over Chorleywood Common Harriers after they had led 3-0 at half time.

Scoring the goals for the South were Ethan Howard, Ryan Kennedy, Freddie Yeo and Max Butterworth with a fine brace.