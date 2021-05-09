Games, games and more games keeps St Albans City Youth happy

Published: 6:30 AM May 9, 2021 Updated: 11:39 AM May 16, 2021

Further action in the Herts Boys Development League brought yet more stellar performances from the youngsters of St Albans City Youth.

The U10 Tigers had a couple of games, the first against Bedwell Rangers Roma. Man of the match Zach Jones scored in that one and the scorers in the second match, away to Bury Rangers Stripes, were T.Claydon, Joe Neal and man of the match George Lin.

The U10 South have had three games. In the first couple there were two goals each for Evan Love and Elijah Bailey.

The third was against the U10 Lions with the scorers across both teams being Love (two), Elijah Bailey, Toby Thompson, Daniel Davenport and Tristian Francis.

The U10 Lions also had a game at Wheathampstead Wanderers Sharks with Finlay Maguire a star in that one.

The U11 Orient had games against Ware Youth Stripes and Lemsford Pumas with goals from Louis Chen (five), Harry Taylor, Austin Shepherd, Zak Stamp and twins Luke and Tom Winterbottom.

The U11 South played Wheathampstead Wanderers Pumas and had two goals to celebrate from Daniel Novotny and one from Finn Henry.

They then played Bedwell Rangers Real with Finlay Seabrook getting two in that one.

The U11 North just had the one game, at home to Watton Youth Bulls.

Man of the match Alfie Sangster scored once, as did Noah Fox, while there were two for James Baker.