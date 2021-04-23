St Albans City Youth girls enjoying return to action
- Credit: ST ALBANS CITY YOUTH FC
St Albans City Youth have thrown themselves back into action with gusto - as results in the Herts Girls Partnership League showed.
The U18s beat Watford Hornets 6-0, Maz Horne-Batet scoring a hat-trick while Emma Judd got two and Bora Cela one.
The U16 North fought back from 3-2 down to win 5-4 at Letchworth Eagles Diamond. Keira Ward got four of them but it was Andrea Leonidas who got the winner.
The U15 South beat Hitchin Belles Blues 3-0, Mia Simmonds (two) and Esme Bush the scorers, while the U15 North went two better, winning 5-0 against Harpenden Colts Girls Jaguars.
Thisbe Danford netted a hat-trick there with Viki Bogdanova and Jasmin Fells also on target.
Poppy Williams-Leung got the only goal in the U13 Wildcats' 1-0 win at Bedwell Rangers while their U12 namesakes won 3-2 away to Broxbourne United Poppies thanks to Chloe Nutall (two) and Maya Till.
The U12 North had to make do with a 2-2 draw against Bedwell Rangers Phoenix, Shea Fagan and Verity Lobina on target.
Most Read
- 1 Battle of St Albans appears on new Wars of the Roses stamp
- 2 University student digs World War One trench in St Albans garden for film project close to his heart
- 3 Parish council reveals £250K financial scandal over 11 years
- 4 Knife found in churchyard by litter pickers
- 5 What are the district's best pub gardens to visit from April 12?
- 6 Harpenden and Radlett rail passengers able to use barcode readers at stations
- 7 Elderly care charity set to close due to pandemic pressures
- 8 More records and impressive runs for St Albans Striders
- 9 Teen suicide prevention charity appoints first ambassador