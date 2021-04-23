News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans City Youth girls enjoying return to action

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:30 AM April 23, 2021   
St Albans City Youth Football Club logo crest badge

St Albans City Youth Football Club are enjoying playing football again. - Credit: ST ALBANS CITY YOUTH FC

St Albans City Youth have thrown themselves back into action with gusto - as results in the Herts Girls Partnership League showed.

The U18s beat Watford Hornets 6-0, Maz Horne-Batet scoring a hat-trick while Emma Judd got two and Bora Cela one.

The U16 North fought back from 3-2 down to win 5-4 at Letchworth Eagles Diamond. Keira Ward got four of them but it was Andrea Leonidas who got the winner.

The U15 South beat Hitchin Belles Blues 3-0, Mia Simmonds (two) and Esme Bush the scorers, while the U15 North went two better, winning 5-0 against Harpenden Colts Girls Jaguars.

Thisbe Danford netted a hat-trick there with Viki Bogdanova and Jasmin Fells also on target.

Poppy Williams-Leung got the only goal in the U13 Wildcats' 1-0 win at Bedwell Rangers while their U12 namesakes won 3-2 away to Broxbourne United Poppies thanks to Chloe Nutall (two) and Maya Till.

The U12 North had to make do with a 2-2 draw against Bedwell Rangers Phoenix, Shea Fagan and Verity Lobina on target.

Football
St Albans News

