St Albans City Youth forced to cancel open-air presentation ceremony after government extending restrictions
- Credit: STACYFC U14 ORIENT
St Albans City Youth have been forced to postpone their open-air end of season awards ceremony after the government kept restrictions in place.
Originally set for July 4, they had hoped that their planning would allow the day to go ahead as normal.
However, in a statement released on social media, they admitted their hand had been forced.
The statement said: "With the knowledge that the delta variant was spreading among school-age children and young adults, we concluded it was not ethical or socially responsible to hold a mass-participation event involving hundreds of children.
"[The decision to cancel] was taken completely out of our hands as St Albans District Council ruled the event must not go ahead."
They are encouraging individual teams though to hold their own celebrations "safely and enjoyably within the government guidelines".
The U14 Orient side were one of those with plenty to celebrate having won their division of the Watford Friendly League.
Head coach Julian Hails called the achievement "a great reward for the boys who have been exceptional throughout the year".
He added: "Every single one has contributed and I am really pleased for them.”