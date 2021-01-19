Fine team and individual performances for St Albans City Youth prior to lockdown

Published: 2:15 PM January 19, 2021

Some of St Albans City Youth's younger sides had games in the Herts Boys Development League prior to the latest government restrictions and there were some great team and individual performances.

The U11 Orient had three matches with all three featuring plenty of goals.

Louis Chen led the way in the first of them, scoring four against Bury Rangers Black. Billy Stone, Thomas Winterbottom and Harry Taylor also found the back of the net.

Chen managed two in the next game too, against Welwyn Pegasus Cyans, and the deadly marksman added another brace in game three, this one with Wodson Park.

Zak Stamp and Austin Shepherd scored one apiece against Welwyn and Taylor, Winterbottom and Nathaniel Parsons were on target against Wodson.

The U9 South have a player in fine scoring form too. Charlie Cox managed five away to Ware Royals and some excellent passing and finishing brought further goals from Finlay Cullen, Nathan Wickes and Williams Downes, all getting two each, Jonah Herron and Harry Hirst.

The U8 East defied the weather and played against Wheathampstead Wanderers Sharks. It brought them two goals, Lois Bart and Joshua Smith getting them, with Harry Brewer showing plenty of determination to win the man of the match award.

Bart was on target too against Watton Youth while Brewer went from man of the match to scorer, bagging two. Thomas H was the star man this time after a solid display, particularly in defence.

The U11 South settled for a pair of draws. The first one against Bedwell Rangers came with goals from Ollie Saunders and Daniel Novotny and a solid team performance while it was Ross Wilson and Ashton Balding who scored the goals in the next one against Wodson Park.

Both Finlay Seabrook and Saunders gave strong displays in midfield for that one.