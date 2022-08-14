St Albans City Youth celebrate yet another successful season at annual presentation day

St Albans City Youth celebrated their 2021-2022 season at their annual presentation ceremony. - Credit: BEN KILLNER/OOMPH CREATIVE

St Albans City Youth can now turn their attentions to the new season after revelling in the success of the last campaign.

Their annual presentation day took place at Clarence Park and it hailed their 50th anniversary season.

Ex-City Youth player Charlie Patino, now on loan at Blackpool, was guest of honour in front of more than 3,000 people.

St Albans City Youth celebrated their 2021-2022 season at their annual presentation ceremony. - Credit: BEN KILLNER/OOMPH CREATIVE

Presenting the club pennants to the players were the head of the girls' section Sarah Kropman while press secretary Terry Edwards presented the boys.

Among the awards were presentations for players who had reached significant milestones.

St Albans City Youth celebrated their 2021-2022 season at their annual presentation ceremony. - Credit: BEN KILLNER/OOMPH CREATIVE

Seventeen of the girls passed 100 appearances for the club: Vanessa Cipolla, Emily Edgecombe, Freya Elliott, Emilia Fishwick, Aoife Flanagan, Alicia Gibson, Alexa Johnson, Olive Jones, Bailey Killner, Rachel Kincaid, Sophie Lerwill, Charlotte Luckhurst, Scarlett Robb, Katy Stacy, Matilda Stuart, Lauren Viney and Miranda Wares.

St Albans City Youth celebrated their 2021-2022 season at their annual presentation ceremony. - Credit: BEN KILLNER/OOMPH CREATIVE

The boys had a sizeable number reaching the same mark, 52 in total: Oliver Ajaegbu, Tom Bailey, Johnny Bennett, Zac Black, Jean-Pierre Bonnebaight, Thomas Bridge, Joshua Cassidy, Ollie Chisholm, Cameron Choudhury, James Cox, Hamish Craigmile, Chris Datubo, Sam Estell, Carwyn, Evans, Bailey Fennel, Joshua Gibson, Matt Haycock, Eddie Hearn, Leo Hooper-Walter, Ayaan Hussain, Zak Imam, Steven Jacobs, Jacob Jennings, Eddie Johnson, Sam Jonston, Nikhil Jagota, Austin Kennedy, Mason Kerr, Jake Leech, Mason Legertwood, Sean Magee, Alex Maiden, Dylan Martin, Harry Miles, Harry Murphy, Oscar Nagalingham, James Nash, Joshua Nash, Freddie Nelson-Thorp, Liam Nolte-Nel, Dan Oldfield, Matthew Penfold, Jake Roberts, Kiran, Selvarajah, Hugo Smith, David Spears, Laurence Theobald, Henry Tse, Maxim Ushakov, Marcos Wass, Cameron Williams and Max Winders.

St Albans City Youth celebrated their 2021-2022 season at their annual presentation ceremony. - Credit: BEN KILLNER/OOMPH CREATIVE

Five players went past the 200 appearances mark for the club, the quintet being Samuel Baker-Madec, James Justice, Finlay Killner, Callum Solly and Ryan Solly.

Player of the year awards by team - girls

Katie Heycock (U8 Romans), Fernandez-Robson (U8 South), Abbey Dennis (U8 Wildcats), Ellie Panayiotou (U9 Central), Jessica Edwards (U9 North), Alice Mansfield (U9 Orient), Amelia Motyka (U9 Wildcats), Francesca Avila (U10 Central), Flo Randal (U10 Orient), Jocelyn Shaw (U10 Romans), Benedikta Ingadottir (U10 Wildcats), Nell McKinstry (U11 Central), Phedra Alvalakis (U11 Romans), Ally Pang (U11 Wildcats), Maisie Smith (U12 Wildcats), Rosie Angel (U13 Central), Jacey Dyett (U13 North), Ruby Paine (U13 Wildcats), Abi Rose (U14 South), Emily Dante (U14 Wildcats), Emily Martin (U15 South), Thisbe Danford (U16 North), Emilia Fishwick (U16 South), Angharad Beman (U17 North).

Player of the year awards by team - boys

Benjamin Cassidy (U7 North), Alex Shaw (U7 South), 8 Central Luke Stratford (U8 Central), Matthew Williams (U8 East), William Taylor (U8 North), Noah O'Donnell (U8 South), Ben Hosty (U9 Central), Bertie Henson (U9 East), Edwin Thorpe (U9 North), Dylan Simcock (U9 South), Oliver Allen (U9 West), Josh Cox (U10 Central), Sebastian Drummond (U10 East), Brayden Edwards (U10 North), Liam Evans (U10 Romans), Nathan Wickes (U10 South), Seth Keaveney (U10 West), Harry Deyer (U11 Gladiators), Finley Maguire (U11 Lions), Clay Gordon (U11 North), Alex Gow (U11 South), Joe Neal (U11 Tigers), William Hart (U11 Titans), Ali Demir Keceli (U12 Central), Bailey Fennel (U12 Centurions), Akeem Maxwell-Nelson (U12 East), Charlie Latham (U12 North), Louis Chen (U12 Orient), Oliver Sanders (U12 South), Josh Cassidy (U13 North), Luc Guigonnet (U13 Orient), Lukas Whinnett (U13 Romans), Jake Roberts (U13 South), James Cox (U13 Central), Matthew Ellis & David Spears (U13 East), Rory Williams (U13 West), Cian Stylianou (U14 Centurions), Brody Unity (U14 Orient), Joe Cox (U14 South), Thomas Hope (U14 Victoria), Dominic Powell (U15 Arrows), Jack Reeves (U15 Central), Kyle McCarthy (U16 Boreal), Max Norris (U16 Central), Jack McKinstry (U16 Orient), Mason Legertwood & Alex Awonuga (U16 South), Nacho Garcia-Romero (U16 West), Alex Maiden & Jamie Bancej (U17 West), Adam Savvides (U18 North), Henry Thomas (U18 Orient), Alex (U18 South).