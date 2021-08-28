St Albans City are back says Romeo Akinola after superb win over Welling United

Published: 6:10 PM August 28, 2021

Romeo Akinola is enjoying his football at St Albans City this season after bagging two in the win over Welling United. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Romeo Akinola said the win over Welling United should go a long way to proving that St Albans City have not become a bad team overnight.

Two defeats in the first two National League South games had left the towards the bottom of the table but the 5-0 success at Clarence Park laid any doubts to rest.

Akinola said: "It was a good win and the boys showed great spirit after the last two games.

"We deserved points in those and we wanted to get them against Welling.

"I’m pleased we have been able to make a statement.

"We know we are a good team and we want to show the fans and everyone else that.

"We have a good squad. Our attacking force is good as is our defensive side.

"We know we have goals in our team and we know we can keep clean sheets.

"We need to build on this and keep going forward."

Akinola scored two in the second period to add to the three claimed by Shaun Jeffers in the opening 12 minutes of the contest.

He could have had more too, as could Saints who simply ran roughshod over their hapless visitors, but after an injury-ravaged campaign last time out, his first in City colours, he is happy to take his chance now it has come along.

He said: "I had a couple of chances myself when I was through on goal but we still scored five and I got two.

"I’ll work on that in training but I’m enjoying this run of games. The gaffer trusts me and I’ve got to go and prove him right."

