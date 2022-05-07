Allinson left bitterly disappointed and let down by St Albans City's final day showing

Match reaction

It was a season that promised much but like the campaign as a whole, St Albans City manager Ian Allinson was left bitterly disappointed by their showing in the final game of the year.

Saints were beaten 3-2 by Tonbridge Angels at Clarence Park despite leading at one point courtesy of goals from Michael Clark and John Goddard.

But it was all square by the end of the half and a penalty 17 minutes from time left Allinson cursing their work at preventing goals.

"Defensively we were awful," he said forlornly. "We made a couple of changes, freshened it up but when you defend, you have to defend from the front and they had too many runners from midfield and their two wide men caused us problems.

"They missed three really big chances in the second half to really put themselves out of sight and it was only a matter of time before they got the goal.

"We huffed and puffed second half, got some opportunities, but we weren’t at the races in the second half.

"I’m disappointed because it was a flat performance. I thought the players might have tried to put a performance on for the crowd and at times they did but some of the goals we gave away were awful."

Attention will now switch to the summer rebuild as they look to finally have a successful play-off push.

And the fact they have to rebuild again is just one of the questions that needs answering.

The boss said: "The one thing we’ve always done at this club in the six years I’ve been here, we’ve gone and got a lot of players from the lower leagues, brought them into this one and they have gone on to play higher, the likes of Solomon Nwabuokei and David Longe-King.

"Is that what we need to do every year because we do have to rebuild. Is there an opportunity to look at the National League at look at two or three players who are not necessarily coming to the end of their careers but are looking for clubs.

"It might bring some energy and experience.

"We just have to take stock of where we are and what we need. The second half of the season hasn’t been good enough, it’s as simple as that.

"And if we perform like this at the start of next year, we are going to be in trouble.

"We have to look at the players we’ve got and look at what’s available and we need to bring in players that are better than what we’ve got."