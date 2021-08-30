St Albans City match abandoned after serious injury to Devante Stanley

Published: 8:54 PM August 30, 2021

St Albans City's Devante Stanley was taken to hospital after suffering a serious injury in their National League South game at Tonbridge Angels. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Get well soon wishes have flooded in for Devante Stanley after the St Albans City full-back suffered a serious injury in their National League South game at Tonbridge Angels.

It came on 85 minutes when he went into a tackle and after an ambulance was called, medical advice saying he should not be moved, the match was abandoned.

In a statement manager Ian Allinson said: "Everyone at the club would like to thank the management team, players and medical staff at Tonbridge for the way they handled the difficult situation this afternoon.

"We look forward to seeing you in a few weeks time when the game is scheduled to be replayed."

The club also said they would give a further update on Stanley's condition in the coming days.

City were leading 1-0 at the time courtesy of a John Goddard goal scored on the hour.







