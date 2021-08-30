News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

St Albans City match abandoned after serious injury to Devante Stanley

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:54 PM August 30, 2021   
St Albans City's Devante Stanley was taken to hospital after suffering a serious injury at Tonbridge Angels.

St Albans City's Devante Stanley was taken to hospital after suffering a serious injury in their National League South game at Tonbridge Angels. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Get well soon wishes have flooded in for Devante Stanley after the St Albans City full-back suffered a serious injury in their National League South game at Tonbridge Angels.

It came on 85 minutes when he went into a tackle and after an ambulance was called, medical advice saying he should not be moved, the match was abandoned.

In a statement manager Ian Allinson said: "Everyone at the club would like to thank the management team, players and medical staff at Tonbridge for the way they handled the difficult situation this afternoon.

"We look forward to seeing you in a few weeks time when the game is scheduled to be replayed."

The club also said they would give a further update on Stanley's condition in the coming days.

City were leading 1-0 at the time courtesy of a John Goddard goal scored on the hour.



Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans City match abandoned after serious injury to Devante Stanley
  2. 2 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  3. 3 28 of the best places for fish and chips in Hertfordshire
  1. 4 Appeal for donations to help Afghan refugee families
  2. 5 Revealed: Hertfordshire's Japanese knotweed hotspots
  3. 6 Ambulance called to crash near Harpenden
  4. 7 Contractors cover over water leaks caused when resurfacing road
  5. 8 Property Spotlight: A beautifully extended Nash semi in Marshalswick
  6. 9 Hospitality trade hit hard as supplies disappear
  7. 10 St Albans letting agent achieves top industry qualification
St Albans City FC
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Masters In Light is closing on August 31.

Lights out! City centre business closing due to impact of road closures

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Chef and owner of Mungo's Kitchen, Mark Flanagan.

Mungo's offers eco-alternative to the standard takeaway

Becky Alexander

Logo Icon
The St Albans Beer & Pubs Festival will run from September 24 to October 3.

Food and Drink

New St Albans Beer and Pubs Festival events announced

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
One of Ayot St Lawrence's chocolate box cottages. Picture: Archant

Are these the best places to live in Hertfordshire?

Herts Ad Property team

Logo Icon