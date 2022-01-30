Players take responsibility for St Albans City's bad form says Tom Bender

John Goddard fires in the only goal of the game as St Albans City beat Slough Town. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

Tom Bender says the St Albans City players have to take responsibility for the disappointing form of late - but hopes the victory over Slough Town is the spark needed to re-ignite their season.

Since beating Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup at the beginning of November, Saints had won just two of nine National League South games prior to the visit of Slough Town to Clarence Park.

John Goddard's goal six minutes into the second half gave City the three points though and Bender is well aware of what that could mean going forward.

The long-serving defender said: "The staff work tirelessly to get us ready for games and there have been times that the players have let them down.

"It’s nobody else. It is the players.

"These can say what they like but ultimately it is us who make the decisions.

"It comes down to us as a group and the last few weeks we have gathered some momentum.

"We have a tough period coming up so we just need to make sure we can keep this going.

"Every win is a step in gaining confidence.

"I said in the changing room after Chippenham that winning becomes a habit but unfortunately, so does losing.

"We’re not the only ones who have gone through it, it happens at all levels.

"We just need to make sure that when it is going well, we don’t get too high, and when it isn’t going well, we don’t get too low.

"It everyone goes out there, gives it their best and tries to leave everything on the pitch, you can’t go far wrong."

Manager Ian Allinson was also pleased with the three points, and he knows that his team can play a whole lot better.

However, the down side was the condition of the oft-lauded Clarence Park pitch.

He said: "I’m a bit frustrated. We could have given it away in the first half and were a little bit sloppy.

"We missed some unbelievable chances to put the game to bed.

"To get the three points is massive but we could have played better.

"The pitch is dry and the players have been complaining about it.

"We need to have a long hard look at what we need to do to get it right before the next game because it is not conducive to good football."