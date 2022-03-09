Player ratings: Who was St Albans City's star man in the draw with Oxford?

Old boys have a habit of scoring against their old clubs and Joe Iaciofano did just that to earn Oxford City a 1-1 draw at St Albans City.

It was a game that manager Ian Allinson thought, quite rightly, that they should have won but which of the Saints players gets a thumbs up and who needs to impress me further. This is how I saw St Albans City in the National League South game at Clarence Park.

Michael Johnson - 7

Another of those where he hasn't had a lot to do so how do you give him a mark? Held onto most crosses and came out when needed at the right moments. No chance with the penalty.

Tom Bender - 6

Solid and dependable as ever. His presence in the middle of the back three allowed his two centre-half partners to be a little bit freer in their roles.

Kyran Wiltshire - 5

Improved after the break but was guilty of giving the ball away far too much in the first half. A player who often does the dark arts in the middle of the park, he did make some good tackles in the second period.

Shaun Jeffers - 6

Scored a good goal but missed at least two gilt-edged chances after that to extend the lead. His partnership with Joe Heal is still very much a work in progress but the goal did at least show what could be achieved.

Mitchell Weiss - 7

A willing runner, it didn't come off for him much in the first half, but one driving run in the second period period showed what could be done. Still needs more goals in his game but you could see the confidence growing as the match went on.

Alex Lankshear - 6

Given a little bit more freedom on the left-hand side with his wing back role decreasing slightly the defensive expectations on him. A little timid at times when senior players were reeling him in. Sometimes, you just have to do what you feel is right. Will come with experience.

Joy Mukena - 7

For a central defender, he played a couple of fabulous balls forward. Won his tackles too, including for the goal, and looked comfortable in the back three.

John Goddard - 8

One of his better games but he needs to recreate this more often. When he ran at the defence, he caused problems and created chances, either for himself or others. He is now City's main playmaker. Has to be more of this in the remaining games.

Avan Jones - 6

A bit anonymous really. That doesn't mean he was bad but more average. I never saw him make a mistake but then I didn't see anything wonderfully special either.

Cameron Green - 7

Looked confident and assured despite being moved inside from a full-back position to centre-half. Hopefully the more he plays in that position, the more he will grow as there is definitely a decent player in there waiting to burst free.

Joe Neal - 6

Great ball in for the goal, although he is desperately in need of one himself. Partnership with Jeffers isn't there yet but if he keeps making the same runs, something will click sooner rather than later.

Substitutes

None made, much to the disappointment of some of the crowd. Allinson said afterwards he was happy with what they were doing so opted against changing it.

Summary

St Albans deserved to win this but it was there own fault that they didn't, whether that be down to missed chances or too many turnovers.

A win would have set-up them for the remaining dozen matches but while they got one point instead of three, the second half hinted at better.

Consistency needs to be their friend though. Time for some players to really step up to the mark or the play-off hope will be shattered quickly.