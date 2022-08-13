Draw would have been fair result says Allinson after Saints loss

Match reaction

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson was left highly disappointed with their defeat to Oxford City and felt his players deserved more.

Jake Ashby's excellent strike 11 minutes from time gave Oxford a 1-0 win in the National League South clash on a sweltering day.

But Allinson thought his team had deserved to claim at least a point.

He said: "Obviously I’m disappointed because we lost the game. Did we deserve to lose it? Probably not, a draw would have been a fair result.

"We had some good spells and they had some good spells. With the heat being like it was, I think if you don’t keep the ball and you’re chasing after it the heat gets to you and I think that’s what happened.

"The game got a bit too stretched out in the second half and it got a bit like a basketball game and we can’t allow that to happen.

"It takes an unbelievable strike to win the game which was disappointing.”

The boss also felt that Kyran Wiltshire should have equalised late on.

He said: "It was a really good reaction from the players but it was a bit too late. We had a great chance late on from Kyran, its bounced down to him on the penalty spot and he’s kicked it into the ground, the players cleared it, but we’ve got to be rifling them into the bottom corners."

He was happy with how the Saints started, though, praising the intensity of his players.

"Early on, the first 10 or 15 minutes, we were really sharp. We looked bright, got in some good areas, we just didn’t pick that final pass out which was disappointing.

"We had an intensity in the first half but we tired a bit in the second half, tried to make some substitutions to try and get us back into it.

"But that’s football at the end of the day."