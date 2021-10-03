St Albans City live to fight another day after avoiding very wet banana skin in FA Cup

Published: 10:12 AM October 3, 2021 Updated: 10:18 AM October 3, 2021

Mitchell Weiss goes for a header during St Albans City's draw with Met Police in the FA Cup. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

Avoiding defeat is always the first priority in the FA Cup and Ian Allinson is happy to still be in the hat for the fourth qualifying round after a draw away to Metropolitan Police.

Neither team could find a goal at a very wet Imber Court as the Southern League Premier Division South hosts held their loftier opponents.

And the chance to battle once again at Clarence Park on Tuesday night is something the Saints boss will gratefully accept.

He said: "It was a tough game but only to be expected.

"They are undefeated all season, they are well organised defensively and they set traps for us.

"A couple of times we got caught out and we got away with it once or twice in each half.

"But both teams tried to play football in awful conditions and it was probably a fair result in the end."

Saints created one or two more opportunities, including one hooked off the line in the final minute, but they weren't able to breach the Police cordon, the home side having only conceded three in seven unbeaten league games.

And Allinson will be hoping that his side have learned the lessons in time for the replay.

He said: "We have to take each game as it comes. Some of our passes and decisions in the final third was poor but I have to take into account the conditions.

"We’re disappointed that we couldn’t take some of our chances but they have also had one or two chances, especially the one that went across goal and was fired over the top from eight or nine yards in the second half.

"In the FA Cup you have to make your own luck and we have not been good enough to finish the game."