Saints have to go back to their defensive roots says boss after second straight defeat

Shaun Jeffers scores for St Albans City from the penalty spot against Hungerford Town.

St Albans City's form after their famous FA Cup win over Forest Green Rovers continues to disappoint after a second successive league defeat at home - this one to Hungerford Town.

Shaun Jeffers had put them ahead from the penalty spot on 14 minutes but an equaliser from Ryan Seager before half-time and two in two minutes within eight of the restart gave the visiting Crusaders a 3-1 win and all three points.



The reverse, following the 4-3 loss to Dulwich Hamlet in the week, drops Saints down to eighth and out of the play-off positions in the National League South table.

There is some comfort in that the summit is only six points away but manager Ian Allinson knows they will have to defend a whole lot better than they did at Clarence Park.

He said: "I was disappointed with the final 15 minutes of both halves.

"We huffed and puffed and created one or two opportunities but didn’t really have anything about us and they were better in all departments.

"We started sharper, we didn’t concede and we took the game to Hungerford.

"We created some lovely passages of play, went 1-0 up and could have made it two.

"I was disappointed with the first goal, we could have cleared our lines.

"At some stages you have to be crude in football and put your foot through it and we didn’t do that well enough.

"We have to get back to keeping clean sheets."

On-loan Reading goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke made his debut for St Albans City against Hungerford Town.

The game also saw a debut for Reading's Coniah Boyce-Clarke, brought in on a month's loan to deputise for the injured Michael Johnson.

And while disappointed with conceding three, he admitted there was little much more he could do, especially for Jake Evans's wonderful strike.



The 18-year-old said: "I wasn’t him expecting to shoot from there but I did get a finger it. It was a good shot to be fair.

"There were a couple of good things from me and I’m just happy to be playing senior football and progressing.

"The team has welcomed me very well. They are great team to be around, they have a great mind-set, and are always encouraging me

"We’ve just got to go into the next game and be positive, don’t let this result distract us."