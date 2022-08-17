Hungerford performance was much more like it says St Albans City's Ian Allinson

Devante Stanley's performance against Hungerford Town was one of the pleasing aspects for St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

Another game without a win and another without a goal but manager Ian Allinson was hugely encouraged by St Albans City's performance against Hungerford Town.

Saints had come into the game on the back of a 1-1 opening day draw at Chelmsford City and a 1-0 loss to Oxford City in their first home on Saturday.

And while the game finished 0-0, the boss believes it was a good platform to build on.

Allinson said: "It was frustrating in one way but pleasing in another. The performance in the second half was exceptional in terms of where we were probably for the last six months.

"To see us turn up and play like we did for long periods last year was really good.

"The confidence level was starting to flow and the fitness levels are getting them up to where we need them.

"I’m disappointed we haven’t got all three points, the second-half deserved more.

"We need a win, we know that, and we need goals, we know that too, but we certainly created a lot of chances and if we keep doing that, we’ll take them."

He was also pleased with the way his defence stood up to Hungerford's counter-attack, even if he had his hand forced by injuries.

Joy Mukena, Mtchell Weiss and Mackye Townsend-West all limped out before the 50 minute mark but there was pleasing performances.

Allinson said: "When we got on the front foot last year, teams hit us on the counter attack but we countered that really well.

"They had one or two chances in the second half because we were constantly attacking.

"Michael Johnson has had very little to do and that was pleasing because we defended well, we concentrated and we did our jobs properly.

"I didn’t plan on playing Liam [Sole] and Devante [Stanley] for 90 minutes, that was forced on us, and I didn’t plan on playing Tafari at left-back but I thought he had an outstanding game when he came on."

He is now looking for a repeat effort in their next game, away to Cheshunt on Saturday.

Allinson said: "I want the same again but it is not going to be easy. Cheshunt have already proved they are a handful to the three teams they have played this year.

"We just have to go there and be ourselves but we'll have to patch up first because the three injuries may leave us with a squad of 15."