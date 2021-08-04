St Albans City take the spoils in Allinson derby with win over Hendon

Published: 4:59 PM August 4, 2021

Goals from Romeo Akinola and Zane Banton secured victory for St Albans City in the Allinson derby - Ian's Saints beating Hendon managed by son Lee.

Both goals came in the first half but the City boss felt there was plenty left on the field in the second period.

Allinson said: “It was competitive, it was played in good spirit, it was high tempo and I felt at half time we’d done really well and probably could’ve gone in a little bit more in front.

“I expected so much more in the second half but we went a little bit flat. They've obviously raised their game and improved in the second half.

"They caused us some problems and could’ve quite easily got back into the game with 10 minutes to go.”

This was the penultimate game before the National League South starts, a trip to Cheshunt on Saturday the final pre-season friendly.

And they took the lead on 15 minutes, Mitchell Weiss providing the cross from the left for Akinola to tuck home inside the six-yard box.

The second came just before the break and just after Hendon had lost goalkeeper Fred Burbidge, the former Potters Bar Town stopper taken from the field after a collision with City striker Shaun Jeffers.

Akinola this time turned provider, selflessly playing a short pass to Banton who beat the Greens' substitute keeper.

Hendon did have chances in the first half with Liam Brookes firing just wide and ex-Saint Shaun Lucien a constant threat to the home defence.

The start of the second half saw St Albans make changes with Liam Sole, James Kaloczi and Alex Lankshear all brought on.

But it was a slow restart and the only real chance fell to Akinola with a shot from outside of the box heading wide.

Three more substitutions came midway through the half, David Diedhiou appearing at Clarence Park for the first time this summer, while the others were former Basildon United defender Alkeo Bani and youngster Aaron Austin.

But the half continued to be listless, Continuing a fairly uneventful half, Sole sniffing half a chance on 70 minutes, with the final replacement being young goalkeeper Liam Gauthier for Michael Johnson.

Hendon had the last couple of chances but Lankshear and Bani prevented any consolation for the Southern League Premier Division south side.