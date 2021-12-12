Fortune favoured the Saints says boss after victory over Hampton & Richmond Borough

A first National League South win in four games keeps St Albans City hot on the heels on the leading pack - but manager Ian Allinson said the final score against Hampton & Richmond Borough flattered his side.

Goals from Liam Sole, Jon Goddard and Mitchell Weiss gave them a 3-0 success at Clarence Park and leaves them seventh in the table, six points behind new leaders Oxford City and with games in hand on all the sides above them.

However, Goddard's strike, which made it 2-0, only came in the 89th minute and up until then Allinson was frustrated at parts of the performance.

"I thought we were fortunate," he admitted. "We rode our luck for long periods.

"They were sharper to the ball and 3-0 is a harsh reflection of the game [for them].

"But we scored three unbelievable goals. We’re not going to do that every week but we’ll take it and accept it.

"Football’s a funny game and there have been plenty of times this season where we’ve played well and not got the result."

The one big worry to come out of the game was the increasing number of players heading to the treatment room.

Already nursing one or two injuries, Saints lost both Bayley Brown and Michael Clark to a groin and knee problem respectively.

It leaves the boss pondering over whether to dip his toe into the transfer market or turn to the club's reserve squad.

He said: "We have to be careful we don’t leave ourselves short in a few areas but that’s football.

"We have to take stock where we are but I’ve always said the squad is big this year.

"We have to be careful we don’t throw some of the B team in too quickly and expect a response.

"We’re among the top teams in the division and we have to make sure we stay with them over the Christmas period so we may look at one or two additions."

St Albans City celebrate Liam Sole's goal Liam Sole against Hampton & Richmond Borough. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

The game against Hampton also gave Sole a rare start and he is hoping his goal and performance can be a catalyst for even more as the season progresses.

He said: "I want to take this forward and keep it going. I’ve shown glimpses but I want to make sure when I get on the ball I excite people and produce an end product.

"It was good to get a goal and I need to keep that in my game."