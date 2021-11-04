Confidence key as St Albans City plot live TV upset in FA Cup

St Albans City celebrate after booking their place in the FA Cup first round with a penalty shoot-out win over Corinthian Casuals. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

The confidence flowing through St Albans City at the minute could make all the difference as they prepare for their big day against Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup first round.

The visitors are top of League Two having won nine and lost two of their 15 games but Saints have won six straight in National League South, part of an eight-game unbeaten run in the league.

And manager Ian Allinson believes if they get the basics right, they could spring an upset in front of the live BBC's cameras.

He said: "There is a lot of work going on with Dean [Austin], myself and Chris Winton just in terms of looking at videos and games they have played.

You don’t get to the top of League Two for any old reason. They are a very well-organised side and they’ve got good players, a real energy about them.

"It’s going to be a tough game for us but we’re in a good place and we’ve just got to make sure we do our jobs properly and nullify the mistakes we made on Saturday [against Eastbourne].

"If we can do that and make it tough for them, we have got players who can create and score goals.

"We have to make sure that happens and make sure we keep them quiet."

Their unbeaten run owes much to the defensive side of their game, conceding five goals in the eight games, and all with a number of injuries.

Allinson said: "Losing Devante Stanley, Tom Bender and Michael Clark is hard, they are three big defenders for us.

"Devante was playing as well as I’ve seen before his double leg break but Dave Diedhiou has come in and settled in really well.

"That side of it is very good and we have to maintain it going into Sunday.

"We’re not going to get lots of chances against them so when we do we have to make sure we take one or two.

"But we also have to make sure we are not conceding freely."

A Saturday morning session has been added to the usual two training nights and Allinson is convinced they will be as prepared as they need to be come 5:15pm on Sunday evening.

He said: "The players have been fantastic all season and have trained extremely hard.

"They have bought in to what we are doing this year and they have enjoyed the success and they enjoy winning games of football.

"They have enjoyed some of the crowds this year too, some of them have been fantastic.

"They deserve that and the club deserves it and hopefully we can cause an upset and we can take it into the next round."